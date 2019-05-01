Former Congressman Erik Paulsen Joins Pass USMCA Coalition

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pass USMCA Coalition, an alliance advocating for swift passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, welcomed former Congressman Erik Paulsen as an honorary co-chairman of the Coalition.

Paulsen represented Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2019. He served on the House Committee on Ways and Means and Subcommittee on Trade during his time in Congress.

"I'm thrilled to join the Pass USMCA Coalition," said Paulsen. "USMCA will strengthen America's economy and boost opportunities for American workers. My former colleagues should move this deal across the finish line quickly."

Paulsen joins coalition leaders Joe Crowley, former Congressman from New York; Gary Locke, a former ambassador to China, secretary of commerce, and governor of Washington; and Rick Dearborn, who has served two U.S. presidents and six U.S. senators.

"Erik's experience in Congress will be an asset for the Coalition as lawmakers prepare to vote on USMCA," said Gary Locke, honorary co-chair of Pass USMCA.

"I'm thrilled to welcome my former Republican colleague, because USMCA must be a bipartisan priority," added Pass USMCA's honorary co-chair, Joe Crowley. "The new trade pact will create jobs, open new markets for U.S. creators and innovators, and grow America's economy."

"The benefits of USMCA are crystal clear," said Rick Dearborn, Pass USMCA's executive director. "I'm thrilled to work alongside Erik to make sure the agreement is ratified."

About Pass USMCA: Pass USMCA Coalition is a group of trade associations and businesses advocating for the swift passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement. The provisions outlined in USMCA will defend American jobs, cultivate innovation, and encourage business development, spurring growth for local, state, and national economies.

For more information visit www.PassUSMCA.org.

Media Contact:

Contact:

Emily Troisi

(202) 471-4228, ext. 120

213854@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Pass USMCA Coalition

Related Links

http://www.PassUSMCA.org

