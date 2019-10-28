Former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy & Author Dan Pelino Advocate For A Healthcare Revolution On Dr. Oz Show

He adds: "When those who are disenfranchised receive care, they also receive hope, and that hope becomes the vanguard of transformation, Trusted Healers provides candid, powerful stories of mental health and substance use in America, as well as a journey through the cultural taboos and tribal customs that inform, and sometimes prejudice, the thinking of Americans about these subjects."

Kennedy, who has struggled with mental illness and addiction, suffered the loss of his younger cousin this past summer to addiction. On Dr. Oz, he spoke up for greater access to better mental health treatment and prevention in the United States.

Pelino, who helped lead a global healthcare transformation for IBM for 36 years, says: "America needs access to a trusted healer – a physician and care team – whenever ever one is needed. The patient-centered medical home movement is growing, but it needs to be available to everyone."

"The healthcare crisis needs to be resolved now," demands Kennedy.

"90% pf those with an opioid use disorder are not under the care of a trusted healer," notes Pelino. "How can you properly address mental wellness without providing the needed healers?"

Dr. Oz, a leader in providing breakthrough ideas and empowering resources for better health, told his viewers to explore Trusted Healers (www.trusted-healers.com) and shared a copy of the book with each of his audience members.

Care cost, access to quality care, and patient responsibility are explored in the book. Pelino heavily features the work and insights of Dr. Paul Grundy, known as the Godfather of the Primary Care Medical Home Movement. Over the past 50 years he has served for American presidents and tirelessly advocated for quality, affordable healthcare.

Dr. Michael Roizen, co-creator of Dr. Oz Show, and a best-selling author, contributed content to Trusted Healers regarding the need for patient responsibility when it comes to eating and exercising right.

