Former Congressman Rick White Joins alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce that Rick White, former TechNet CEO and a former U.S. Congressman representing the First District of Washington State, has joined the firm's Strategic Advisory Board.

White served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999. During his time on Capitol Hill, White was known as one of Congress's most active legislators on high-tech issues.

After serving in Congress, he worked for Perkins Coie in the law firm's Electronic Commerce and Internet Law practice section. He served as the CEO of TechNet from 2001 to 2005 where he advocated for technology companies, then moved on to serve as founder and CEO of several tech-oriented startup companies and as principal at the Woodbay Group, a consulting and investment firm in Seattle.

"I'm delighted to join the amazing people at alliantgroup," said White. "I've committed my career to advocating on behalf of American businesses, particularly those in the tech world, so I'm more than excited to begin my journey with a firm whose primary mission is to help U.S. businesses succeed."

In his new role with alliantgroup, White will be using his experience with American tech businesses of all sizes for the strategic benefit of alliantgroup's clients and CPA partners.

"Rick had a remarkable career as a Congressman who worked tirelessly on behalf of American businesses. His passion for those in the tech world and beyond is infectious. I absolutely cannot wait to see the great impact he will have as a member of the alliantgroup family," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

