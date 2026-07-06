Former Congressman Roscoe Bartlett Establishes $200,000 Building Maintenance Fund for Heartly House

FREDERICK, Md., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartly House is honored to announce a transformational $200,000 gift from former Congressman Roscoe Bartlett to establish a permanent building maintenance fund that will help preserve and protect the facilities that support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking throughout Frederick County.

Congressman Roscoe Bartlett

The gift will create a dedicated fund to support ongoing maintenance, repairs, and safety enhancements across Heartly House properties, ensuring that survivors continue to have access to safe, welcoming, and well-maintained spaces as they begin their journeys toward healing and independence.

This extraordinary gift coincides with Congressman Bartlett's centennial birthday celebration and reflects his lifelong commitment to public service and strengthening the Frederick County community.

"Congressman Bartlett's generosity is an extraordinary investment in the future of Heartly House," said Amy Benton, Director of Development. "Our buildings are more than structures. They are places where survivors find safety, hope, healing, and support. This gift helps ensure that we can continue providing those critical services for generations to come."

Heartly House,1nc.

For more than 47 years, Heartly House has served as Frederick County's comprehensive provider of services for survivors of power-based violence. Through a continuum of care that includes a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, legal services, counseling, community-based services, prevention education, and human trafficking response, Heartly House empowers individuals and families to move from crisis to stability.

The new maintenance fund will support critical infrastructure improvements and long-term facility stewardship, allowing Heartly House to focus resources on direct services while ensuring that its buildings remain secure, functional, and welcoming.

"Heartly House provides essential services that strengthen our entire community," said Congressman Bartlett. "I am pleased to support the organization in a way that helps preserve these important resources for those who need them most."

Heartly House plans to recognize Congressman Bartlett's remarkable commitment through naming recognition associated with its Legal Services Building, honoring both his generosity and his longstanding dedication to Frederick County.

Individuals wishing to honor Congressman Bartlett's 100th birthday with a contribution to the building maintenance fund may contact Heartly House for additional information.

About Heartly House

Heartly House restores hope and mobilizes a network of support to empower survivors, strengthen our community, and prevent power-based violence through advocacy, education, and compassion. Since 1979, Heartly House bas provided comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking throughout Frederick County, Maryland.

SOURCE Heartly House