Former COO and Acting Architect of the Capitol Returns to McKissack & McKissack

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The former Acting Architect of the Capitol/COO Christine Merdon has returned to the firm where she built her reputation as a respected leader in the building industry. As what can best be described as a homecoming, Merdon has joined the DC -based McKissack & McKissack as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing operations, business development and marketing for the nationally recognized architecture, design, project and construction management firm.

Joining McKissack & McKissack for the first time in 2000, Merdon ascended to Senior Vice President of program and construction management responsible for managing such projects as the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball Stadium, O'Hare Airport Modernization Program, Los Angeles Unified School District, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial, Smithsonian Institution's National Museum for African American History, and the Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson Memorial renovations.

Merdon expressed her thoughts on returning to the firm, "I am very honored and excited to return to McKissack & McKissack, a firm with a tremendous legacy and celebrating its 30th Anniversary of building iconic structures around the nation. Deryl McKissack and the McKissack team of professionals provide outstanding leadership and expertise for so many successful projects. These projects enhance communities and inspire people to be their best." She added, "I am looking forward to returning to McKissack & McKissack and working with Deryl to continue this legacy, started by her great grandfather, that began over 100 years ago."

Merdon returns to McKissack & McKissack at a period when the firm has been selected by Engineering News Record (ENR) magazine as one of the nation's Top 50 construction management firms and a Top 100 program management firm. Currently, Mckissack & McKissack is managing the construction of the upcoming Obama Presidential Center and has designed a new addition to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in Lubbock. TX, to house the Marine One helicopter. Merdon's expertise in managing the maintenance and operations of some of the nation's most notable landmarks aligns perfectly with McKissack & McKissack's reputation for managing iconic projects.

Deryl McKissack, Chairman and CEO of McKissack & McKissack, views Merdon's return as more than just an asset to growing the business, "It's great to have Christine back with us. She knows Mckissack & McKissack, our culture, our people and our portfolio of projects. Her influence over many iconic buildings throughout the DC area has enhanced the living, working and recreational environment of thousands of people. Christine's career exemplifies excellence at every level of program management and operations within the architecture, engineering and construction sectors."

Merdon was the first woman to be the Acting Architect of the Capitol and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Architect of the Capitol in over 200 years. She brought over 30 years of engineering experience to the position as the Acting Architect of the Capitol/COO and was responsible for facilities' maintenance and operation of the historic U.S. Capitol Building, the care and improvement of more than 570 acres of grounds and the operation and maintenance of 18.4 million square feet of buildings including: the House and Senate Congressional Office Buildings, the Capitol Visitor Center, the Library of Congress Buildings, the U.S. Supreme Court Building, the Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building and other facilities. Additionally, she was accountable for the care of all works of art in the Capitol under the direction of the Joint Committee on the Library and was responsible for the maintenance and restoration of murals, outdoor sculptures and other architectural elements throughout the Capitol complex. She also served as Acting Director of the U.S. Botanic Garden and the National Garden. In addition to her duties as AAOC/COO, Merdon served as a member of the U.S. Capitol Police Board, Advisory Council of Historic Preservation, and the National Building Museum.

"It was an honor and privilege to serve at the Architect of the Capitol in both positions. I was very proud to work with the many talented men and women of the agency as we served Congress and the Supreme Court," Merdon said. "The work we accomplished during my tenure, including U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration, ensured that the national treasures entrusted to our care will continue to inspire many generations of visitors to this beacon of democracy."

Prior to her first term at McKissack & McKissack, Merdon was employed by the U.S. White House Military Office managing projects at the White House and Camp David.

Merdon has won many professional awards including the 2016 D.C. Professional Engineer of the Year award and an award-winning member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. She is also a member of the Society of Women Engineer, the Society of American Military Engineers, the former Chair of the Board of Visitors for the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Maryland and the past president of the National Capitol Region ACE High School Mentor Program. She also serves on the Board of Visitors for the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Maryland.

Merdon received her B.S. and M.S. in civil engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park. She is a licensed Professional Engineer and AIA Associate.

