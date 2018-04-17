Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

While most restaurants across the nation still refuse to list ingredients, citing proprietary concerns, The Organic Coup is spearheading transparency in an industry historically tight-lipped about ingredients. The labels are designed to highlight the premium, healthful ingredients used, and to raise awareness of the lack of transparency pervasive in the industry.

The Organic Coup launched 2 years ago with the mission of re-imagining what fast food could be – and built on unwavering commitment to Organics, People, Accountability and Transparency.

"For us, it's a simple premise," said CEO & Founder Erica Welton. "It's food & people first - which means clean, organic, non-GMO and pesticide-free. So why wouldn't we label our food? We're intensely proud of our ingredients!"

This move of transparency has engendered considerable support in the industry as well as with partners.

"The 49ers are always working to provide our fans with the best, both on the field and in the stands, and that's why we brought in The Organic Coup at Levi's Stadium," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "The Organic Coup has always been about quality food and I know their transparency will be appreciated by our fans."

AT&T Park, home of the SF Giants, was the world's first sporting venue to have a certified organic restaurant.

"Our fans are always looking for healthy food options and The Organic Coup has quickly become an AT&T Park favorite," said Giants President and CEO Laurence M. Baer. "We are proud to partner with an industry leading company that is challenging the status quo and we hope that others will follow their example."

"As a mom of busy 10 and 12 year olds, and serving as the President of one of America's longest standing certified organic food brands, I can testify that The Organic Coup is a business idea who's time has come," said Carla Vernon, President of Natural and Organic foods at General Mills. "Finally there is a fast way to get trustworthy, simple, delicious food for people with an on-the-go lifestyle. We're very proud to provide our Cascadian Farm Organic spud puppies in their restaurants, and we love that Erica and The Organic Coup team are pushing for big change in the food system."

"The FDA doesn't require restaurants to disclose ingredient lists, so they are given a free pass to hide their ingredients from consumers," added Vani Hari, the New York Times Best Selling author behind the site FoodBabe.com. "The Organic Coup was the first to scale up organic in fast food - and now they're the first to proactively label their ingredients. It's pretty tough to not get behind that movement!" added Hari.

The company heads each label with the line "You Are Eating History," and includes social hashtags for spreading the movement. The Organic Coup is engaging directly with consumers on the initiative - placing 7' posters in all locations and encouraging customers to snap a photo and share their reasons for choosing organic on social media.

Ken Cook, President & co-founder of the Environmental Working Group, added, "The Organic Coup is once again setting the bar high in fast food with this pioneering policy to fully label the ingredients directly on the packaging. This is exactly what consumers want today— fresh, healthy food with a generous portion of transparency."

"Kudos to the Organic Coup for popularizing mouth-watering organic fare and for serving it with a list of what's inside -- their leadership sets a high bar for the culinary sector!" said Cathy Calfo, Executive Director/CEO, California Certified Organic Farmers.

