Former CrowdStrike Leaders Introduce Bltz AI, the Agentic Defensive Security Platform for Safe AI Adoption

Bltz AI introduces a new category of self-healing, agentic AI security that automatically prevents and fixes risks in real time, transforming AI security from reactive detection into a continuous, automated system.

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations race to adopt AI, security and governance are struggling to keep pace. In the era of agentic AI, Bltz AI is creating a new category of self-healing agentic AI security that enables organizations to move faster while staying secure. By transforming AI security into a continuous, automated process, Bltz AI helps enterprises control usage, enforce governance, and prevent and fix risks in real time. Learn more at https://bltz.ai.

A New Paradigm in AI Security

Introducing Bltz AI | Self-Healing Security for AI Agents and LLM Apps Speed Speed

Founded by former CrowdStrike cybersecurity leaders, Bltz AI was built on the belief that the complexities and potential risks associated with AI can be effectively managed through an agentic defensive security approach. The Bltz AI platform moves beyond traditional detection methods to automatically prevent and remediate risks, facilitating safe and scalable AI adoption across enterprises.

"AI security today is still built around detection, which doesn't scale with how fast AI is evolving," said Arlene Watson, CEO of Bltz AI. "We built Bltz AI to automatically prevent and fix risks, giving organizations a practical way to secure and accelerate AI adoption."

Agentic Defensive Security

Bltz AI delivers agentic AI security focused on defensive measures, automatically preventing and fixing risks in real time rather than relying on detection alone. This approach integrates:

Network runtime protection for AI traffic visibility and enforcement

Pre-deployment red and blue teaming to identify and remediate weaknesses before launch

AI governance automation to control usage and enforce enterprise policies

Together, these capabilities eliminate fragmented tools and reduce manual remediation effort.

Proven Safety Improvements

In controlled internal evaluations across representative AI use cases, Bltz AI improved safety scores by approximately 10–25 points through automated remediation. The Safety Score ranges from 0 to 100 and measures the overall security posture of the AI model. Examples include a medical diagnosis agent improving from 60 to 93, a banking chatbot from 68 to 84, and a code assistant from 84 to 100. This highlights a fundamental shift in AI security—from identifying risks to automatically fixing them.

Built for Real-World AI Usage

The platform provides comprehensive runtime visibility, enforces governance policies, and actively protects against emerging threats such as prompt injection, jailbreak, data leakage, and misuse. By offering these capabilities within a single solution, Bltz AI enables organizations to gain control over their AI usage, enforce critical policies, and significantly reduce security risk.

Bltz AI's comprehensive solution provides a robust foundation for organizations to confidently navigate the complexities of AI adoption while maintaining stringent security and governance standards. For further information, contact [email protected].

Media Contact: [email protected], https://bltz.ai

About Bltz AI, Inc.

Bltz AI is a cybersecurity company building self-healing security for AI systems. The Bltz AI platform uses autonomous defensive agents to continuously discover, test, and automatically remediate vulnerabilities across generative AI applications, AI agents, and LLM-powered systems. The platform combines real-time AI runtime protection, automated red teaming, and enterprise AI governance to help organizations adopt AI safely and securely. Bltz AI is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SOURCE Bltz AI, Inc.