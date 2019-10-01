Former CTO of The Wall Street Journal and General Electric's App Studio Joins Tsū as the Social Media Platform Prepares for Relaunch

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsū Inc., the social media platform that announced its revival earlier this month, is expanding its executive team in preparation for a full-scale consumer launch. Johnny Dranchak will lead the organization's technology team as chief technology officer with the support of Michael Caldwell as head of product.

Dranchak has spent his career with disruptive companies that span the technology spectrum. He was most recently VP of innovation and digital at the oneworld™ airline alliance. He previously served as CTO of CoreTech App Studio for General Electric and Group CTO and VP of WSJ Digital for Dow Jones.

"Throughout my career, I've looked for opportunities to work with companies that can create a ripple effect throughout an industry," said Johnny Dranchak, CTO of Tsū. "We have the opportunity at Tsū to challenge the social media status quo of giving nothing back by treating people like equals, not dollar signs."

Caldwell is a startup innovator with decades of experience building communities that connect people. From 1997 until 2015, he led GigMasters, the first event and entertainment services marketplace for musicians, until its acquisition by XO Group, owners of The Knot, The Nest, The Bump, and How He Asked.

"Tsū is in the unique position to take its once popular revenue sharing model and rebuild it from the ground up," said Michael Caldwell, head of product of Tsū. "We are going to deliver a social media platform that breaks free from the entrenched challenges that other platforms face today to give users a share of the profits from the content they create."

Dranchak and Caldwell are united by their vision to build a platform that doesn't treat users as revenue. Together, they will leverage cutting-edge technologies to cultivate a safe, secure, and equitable community for today's influencers.

"Johnny and Michael are taking the Tsū platform to the next level. With their experience and know-how, we're connecting influencers more closely with their communities and giving every user equity in their social media experience," said John Acunto, CEO of Tsū. "The team behind them is brilliant and we're excited to share how they reinvent Tsū."

Earlier this month, Tsū announced that it had been acquired by experienced investors and business leaders with the intention of reviving the platform. Before shutting down in 2016, Tsū broke records as one of the fastest growing social media companies in history with 1 million registered users in the first three weeks. It will be reopened to the public in the coming months. For more information, visit www.tsu.social.

