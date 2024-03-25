Former cTrader Executive Launches PipFarm, a cTrader Funded Trader Firm

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for the online trading industry, James Glyde, former Chief Commercial Officer of cTrader, announces the establishment of a novel proprietary trading firm. This move takes a decisive leap forward with the cTrader platform in light of recent industry upheavals. This development arrives at a critical juncture where the trading industry's resilience has been starkly challenged by abrupt discontinuations and limitations imposed by legacy platform providers.

Navigating Industry Shifts with a Superior Platform

PipFarm officially launches

The funded trader industry recently experienced a surprising turn of events as brokers servicing prop firms abruptly terminated relationships, leaving prop firms without platforms and essential infrastructure, exposing a lack of resilience.

Changes in support and availability of legacy platforms have challenged the industry. "Unlike the prop firms impacted by recent events rushing integrations with new trading platforms, PipFarm offers cTrader for the endless benefits provided, not because circumstances twisted our arm," commented Glyde.

Several leading prop firms have rushed to launch cTrader following the recent events. Glyde assured, "After several months of development and weeks of beta testing, we have the most stable and tested cTrader integration."

cTrader: Elevating the Trading Experience

Choosing cTrader marks a deliberate shift towards a platform renowned for its transparency, efficiency, and user-friendly interface. As traders seek alternatives to the traditional industry standard, Glyde's firm is at the forefront of adopting technology that ensures superior order execution, extensive risk management tools, and an exceptional trading environment.

More Expertise in the Funded Trader Space

With James Glyde at the helm, PipFarm benefits immensely from his experience in the fintech and online trading industries but also signals a positive turn for the funded trader niche. "Our deep understanding of the funded trader space and state-of-the-art proprietary technology, combined with the exceptional capabilities of cTrader, equips us to offer a supportive environment where traders can thrive," Glyde noted.

Glyde's entrance spells nothing but good news for the funded trader industry. An acute awareness of current challenges and opportunities promises a safe haven for traders to access the tools and resources necessary to succeed.

Exciting Launch Promotions and Offers

To celebrate the launch, PipFarm is offering a series of special promotions and offers exclusively available until the end of April. These introductory offers welcome traders to a new firm and platform. Details of these promotions are available on the firm's website.

About PipFarm

PipFarm is a fintech startup committed to revolutionising how traders interact with the financial markets. With a focus on innovation, technology, and trader success, PipFarm is dedicated to providing opportunities for remote traders to access capital and achieve their full potential through its unique funded trader program.

For more information about PipFarm and its funded trader program, please visit pipfarm.com

