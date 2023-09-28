Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Joins NPLA Conference Lineup on October 15-17 in Austin, Texas

Garrett joins a stellar educational roster at the largest private lending conference in the country.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More powerhouse educational seminars and special speakers have been added to the NPLA Conference lineup.

The largest private lending conference in the U.S., held Oct. 15-17, 2023, in the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, will feature former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Devyn Bachman from John Burns Research and Consulting (JBREC) as guest speakers. Bachman is returning as a guest speaker following the enthusiastic response to her speech at the 59th NPLA Conference in June 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The NPLA Conference, formerly known as the Pitbull Conference, is an acclaimed private lending conference hailed for providing meaningful connection-building, education on pressing trends and one-of-a-kind entertainment across three unforgettable days.

Following the overwhelming success of the Atlantic City event, which drew huge crowds, the Austin event will widen the conference's reach. It will be the first NPLA conference to welcome non-QM and DSCR service providers, lenders, and borrowers.

"The NPLA Conference is the most important private lending event in the U.S., offering three days filled with one-of-a-kind private lending insights, productive networking opportunities, and Austin's best-in-class entertainment," said Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq., owner of the NPLA Conference and partner and chair of Private Lender Law, the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G). Hornik also acquired the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA), a trade organization created to represent and protect the interests of private lenders in America as they pertain to legislation and public policy.

Bachman, the senior vice president of research and consulting at JBREC, is a renowned national housing expert. She is an established leader in analyzing local drivers and emerging trends to provide clients with accurate, timely current and future market insights. As the guest speaker for the NPLA Conference's October 17 morning session, Bachman will detail JBREC's macroeconomic outlook for housing and discuss the quantitative and qualitative trends behind current market conditions for lenders and investors in the for-rent and for-sale sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Devyn Bachman back as a guest speaker — she was one of the most popular speakers at our Atlantic City conference," Hornik said. "Her timely insights will provide all NPLA attendees with the data they need to make sound and informed investing decisions."

NFL Coach of the Year Jason Garrett is a former quarterback, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and current NBC Sports commentator. In his role as guest speaker during the October 17 afternoon session, he'll motivate attendees to reach for success both on and off the field.

"Jason is the perfect speaker to inspire attendees to create opportunities out of tough situations," Hornik said.

Bachman and Garrett join a stacked lineup of intriguing and in-demand speakers who will cover a wide array of topics, including private lending best practices, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in market data analysis, and a special panel dedicated to the Texas market.

"The highly informative, in-depth educational opportunities available only at the NPLA conference give attendees the knowledge they need to best serve their clients," Hornik said. "These sessions are a major reason why the conference has, for years, been a hotspot in the private lending industry for people who want to get the upper hand on emerging trends. When you gather people with overlapping goals and interests for the same learning experiences, networking and the conduction of meaningful deals are all but inevitable."

Beyond the educational opportunities it provides, the NPLA Conference curates networking and entertainment opportunities where conference attendees mix and mingle in fun and unique ways. On October 15, the Austin conference will kick off with a rooftop mixer at the downtown Austin restaurant Upstairs at Caroline, where attendees will enjoy specialty-themed cocktails, Southwestern cuisine, and live country music.

On October 16, the Fairmont Hotel will host both a full day of cutting-edge educational sessions and a two-hour NPLA networking session, followed by a two-hour VIP cocktail party. The end of the conference's final day includes the same networking session, as well as a private NPLA member dinner at Iron Works and an official after-party at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar for NPLA Conference general and premier ticket holders.

"NPLA Conference attendees leave the conference with connections that last a lifetime," Hornik said. "A little fun goes a long way in meeting potential new business partners."

The 59th NPLA Conference will take place from October 15-17 2023, at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit NPLAConference.com.

About Private Lender Law

Private Lender Law provides comprehensive real estate legal services nationwide for private lenders. With a presence in all 50 states, the firm has extensive expertise and experience in 24-hour loan closings, foreclosure/workout advice, licensing and regulatory review, topical legal research and analysis, nationwide title review, master loan purchase agreements, private placements, and co-lender and participation agreements, as well as other legal services. For information, visit www.privatelenderlaw.com.

About the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA)

The mission of the NPLA is to support, protect, and grow the Private Lending Industry. The NPLA serves as a platform where members collaborate, share ideas, and stay informed. We advise and educate the public, as well as both state and federal policymakers, on the vital role private lending plays in real estate markets throughout the United States. For information, visit www.nplaonline.com.

