Former Dallas Cowboys Player Not Guilty in Health Care Fraud Case

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal court jury in Dallas has found former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Kiselak not guilty in a health care fraud case tied to prescription creams to treat pain and scars.

Kiselak, 52, of Southlake, was charged in 2016 with conspiracy to defraud Tricare, the federal program providing health care to active duty military service members and veterans, and violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute. The jury acquitted him on both counts.

"I'm very happy that the jury took the time to go through all of the evidence and all of the testimony and come back with a verdict that is just," said Ms. Knox. "And I'm happy that Michael will be able to go back to living his life."

Kiselak worked in marketing for CMGRX LLC, which provided military members and their families with its specially made pain creams and scar creams.

"These kinds of health care fraud cases are very complex and somewhat draining," Ms. Knox said. "But we survived the government's two-month-long onslaught and learned more about how they approach this kind of prosecution."

Kiselak was a center for the Dallas Cowboys in 1998, starting the final seven games of the season and working with NFL Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman. Before that, he played for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League, where he was on two teams that won the Grey Cup – the league championship – and was teamed with legendary quarterback Doug Flutie.

The Law Office of Nicole Knox is dedicated to providing high-quality criminal defense to individuals. Her track record includes a long list of not guilty verdicts, dismissals and other positive outcomes. Visit http://www.nicoleknoxlaw.com/ to learn more about Ms. Knox and her practice.

