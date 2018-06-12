Former DARPA Executive Assumes Key Technology Leadership Role with Skyworks Global

Woodbury, a former Office Director with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has more than 30 years of experience within the government science and technology community. In varied roles, Woodbury led the investment of billions of dollars in science and technology programs that have enabled numerous new capabilities in the air, ground, maritime, space, and cyber domains. While at DARPA, he spearheaded efforts to demonstrate the transformative nature of gyrodyne capabilities to create an aircraft that blends the speed, range, and efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft with the runway independence of rotary wing aircraft to reach top speeds of over 400 mph and an operating range of over 1,000 nautical miles.

"Don has been a leading proponent of advanced aeronautics platforms for decades and there is nobody who understands the transformative potential of gyronautics better," said General John Michel, Executive Director at Skyworks. "We are extraordinarily privileged and grateful to have someone of Don's caliber join our team and look forward to working together to pursue tangible solutions for today's global aeronautic challenges."

"I have dedicated my entire adult life to exploring, testing, and promoting game changing technologies , " Woodbury said. "I am extremely excited to join this world-class Skyworks team and to help to develop and demonstrate the transformative nature of Skyworks family of VTOL Gyrocraft," he added.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Global Inc., is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com.

