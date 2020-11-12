Former D.C. Public Schools Chief Joins Teachstone as Vice President of Policy and Partnership Development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachstone, developer of the Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS®) included in 23 states' Quality Rating and Improvement Systems (QRIS) and used by Head Start programs nationwide, today announced the appointment of former D.C. Public Schools chief Dr. Amanda Alexander as the Vice President of Policy and Partnership Development.

In this role, Dr. Alexander will play a key role in shaping the future of Teachstone and will oversee the organization's public policy efforts, working to ensure offerings and strategies for improvements in early childhood and K-12 education are reflected and supported in federal, state, and local initiatives. She will also lead the Partnership Development team to expand geographies, partners, and service lines.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Alexander to our team," said Teachstone CEO Bridget Hamre. "Now more than ever we need leaders with a clear vision for how to ensure every child, from birth through high school, has access to the life changing interactions that we know matter most. Amanda brings that vision, and more importantly, the experience in how to make it a reality in programs and schools serving diverse children and families. Teachstone works each day to bring together the best from research, policy, and practice, and I have no doubt we will do that even better with Amanda's leadership."

Dr. Alexander joins Teachstone after serving in top roles, including as the Interim Chancellor and Deputy Chancellor, for the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS). Previously, Dr. Alexander served as the district's Chief of Elementary Schools, where she provided leadership and vision for elementary schools, supervised a team of instructional superintendents, and oversaw early childhood programs and the federal Head Start program. Over the course of her time as a central office administrator, Dr. Alexander led award-winning literacy initiatives and a district-wide taskforce to identify and implement evidenced-based practices to improve student performance.

"I am excited to join the Teachstone team. We have shared values and are aligned on the game-changing importance of interactions between teachers and children," Dr. Alexander said. "I look forward to leveraging my previous experiences and insights as a practitioner to ensure that Teachstone is innovative and responsive to the needs of our partners."

Dr. Alexander began her career with DCPS in 1998 as a kindergarten teacher, before serving as an assistant principal and principal and leading her schools to achieve record academic gains. Dr. Alexander has a B.A. in English and a M.Ed. in curriculum and instruction from Howard University, a M.S.Ed. in educational leadership from Baruch College, and a Ph.D. in education from American University.

About Teachstone

Teachstone® was founded in 2008 to deliver the Classroom Assessment Scoring System® nationwide and around the globe. Developed through years of research, the CLASS® observation tool measures interactions between teachers and children, which have been shown to drive learning and lifelong achievement. CLASS, adopted as part of the federal Head Start monitoring protocol in 2010, is used to assess the effectiveness of teacher-student interactions. Teachstone's CLASS tool is making a difference in classrooms in 50 countries worldwide. For information visit www.teachstone.com.

SOURCE Teachstone

Related Links

http://www.teachstone.com

