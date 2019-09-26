Former Dell and IBM Executive Joins Fungible as Chief Scientist

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible , a pioneer in data-centric computing, today announced the appointment of industry visionary Dr. Jai Menon as its chief scientist. Dr. Menon will bring his vast IT infrastructure experience to Fungible, having served as the CTO for both Dell and IBM.

"Jai's proven record of innovation will be integral to our mission of providing fundamental technology that revolutionizes the performance, reliability and economics of data centers," said Pradeep Sindhu, CEO and co-founder of Fungible. "As Fungible's chief scientist, Jai will continue to innovate within storage, networking and cloud computing infrastructure."

"Jai brings deep experience that will be invaluable in accelerating Fungible's customer engagements. His insights into large scale infrastructure deployment challenges will help ensure that Fungible provides the greatest value to our partners and customers worldwide," said Erhaan Shaikh, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Fungible.

"Fungible's vision of the future of data centers is truly compelling, and they have developed breakthrough technology in pursuit of that vision. I am delighted to be joining Fungible at this critical juncture to help bring transformational change to customers around the world," said Jai Menon.

At Dell, Dr. Menon served as VP and CTO for the Dell Enterprise Solutions Group and became head of research and chief research officer for Dell in 2013. In 2016, he was appointed chief scientist of Cloudistics, a superconverged enterprise cloud platform company, where he drove new innovations in storage, networking, compute scaling and cloud management.

Dr. Menon holds over 50 patents and played an integral role at IBM during the development of its revolutionary RAID storage technology. An IBM Master Inventor and IBM Fellow, he has received industry-wide recognition as the winner of the IEEE Wallace McDowell Award and the Reynold B. Johnson Information Systems Award.

