Former Dem Party Official Lifts Lid on Black Lives Matter

PALISADES, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two authors familiar with the political and governmental scenes offer their experience and observations on the current scene heading toward the general election. Don Bracken, a former Democratic Official very familiar with political campaigns writes how Black Lives Matter, the political organization, seeks to subvert the national government through the Democratic Party and the national election and Terry Turchie, the former Assistant Deputy Director of the FBI, refers to his experience in the examination of criminal suspects and the manner in which they spoke. They draw from their life experience and view today's political campaign.

Don Bracken, a former Democratic Party Official lifts the lid On Black Lives Matter and brings to the reader the origin of Black Lives Matter, its leaders Cullers and Garza self -professed Marxists, and their intentions to replace the governance of the United States with a Marxist state.

Terry Turchie, the retired FBI official well known for the capture of the Unabomber and several other high-profile criminals and Soviet spies, studied the speech patterns of Kamala Harris and noticed the frequency with which Senator Harris spoke using alternatives to modes of expression with which she was confronted. "I believe she has trouble with the truth," said Terry Turchie. "I frequently saw this type of individual when I was active in the FBI. It was a pretty simple conclusion for a profession whose career servants spent hours every day interviewing peoples from all walks of life about their alleged Federal crimes. Sometimes, our suspects told the truth about their activities and took responsibility for what they had been caught doing. But on many occasions, the suspects just lied. It came naturally. But it was painfully obvious-they just didn't care. It is my opinion, based on her wordage, Sen. Harris has similar struggles."

"Terry Turchie knows well of what he speaks," said Don Bracken, Terry Turchie's co-author of In Their Own Words. "From catching Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber to chasing Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, Terry Turchie was always on top of the situation. He still is."

Don Bracken's observation of Black Lives Matter and Terry Turchie's study of Sen. Harris is available on https://www.intheirownwords2020.com/blog.

