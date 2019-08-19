Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at DOJ Antitrust Division Leslie Overton Joins Axinn's Washington, D.C. Office

Overton brings more than two decades of antitrust experience to the firm, including two separate tenures in senior positions within the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. She served first as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General during the Bush Administration and later as Deputy Assistant Attorney General under the Obama Administration, where she supervised the majority of all DOJ merger challenges in fiscal years 2012–2014. In her role, Overton oversaw international engagement and healthcare policy work, as well as criminal antitrust matters, litigation and civil non-merger investigations.

"Leslie's deep experience in government and private practice will be a significant asset to our firm and our Antitrust Group," said John Harkrider, Co-Chair of the Antitrust Group and a founding partner of the firm. "Her multifaceted perspective will help our clients navigate the evolving competition landscape."

Overton's extensive government experience informs her practice, in which she guides clients through merger reviews, civil non-merger investigations, cartel investigations, and litigation involving federal, state, and foreign antitrust authorities. She also counsels clients on reducing antitrust risk in transactions and everyday business interactions. She frequently represents clients in the healthcare and technology industries, two areas of focus for Axinn's Antitrust Group.

"We are proud to welcome aboard yet another talented and well-regarded partner to the group," added Antitrust Group Co-Chair Michael Keeley. "The firm is committed to attracting world-class talent."

Overton is the fourth woman to become a partner in Axinn's Antitrust Group in less than two years, joining lateral partners Lisl Dunlop and Tiffany Rider, and Jeny Maier, who was promoted to partner in January 2018.

"I was drawn to Axinn both for its stellar team and extraordinary antitrust work," remarked Overton. "Very few firms can match their level of experience and precision. I look forward to being a part of this dynamic and growing team."

An alumna of the University of Pennsylvania for undergraduate studies and the University of Michigan Law School, Overton clerked for the late Honorable Anna Diggs Taylor—a U.S. District Judge who later became the first black woman to serve as chief judge of the federal bench in Detroit. In addition to her public service, Overton was an associate at Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich, and a partner at Jones Day and Alston & Bird.

About Axinn

