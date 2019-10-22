Former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency Chris Inglis Joins the RangeForce Advisory Board

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Inglis, the former Deputy Director and senior civilian leader of the National Security Agency, has joined RangeForce's advisory board. RangeForce is the world's most comprehensive cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform, enabling technical practitioners to hone their cyber-defense talents in realistic virtual environments.

Mr. Inglis began his career at NSA as a computer scientist within the National Computer Security Center. His NSA assignments included service across information assurance, policy, time-sensitive operations, and signals intelligence organizations. He was promoted to NSA's Senior Executive Service in 1997 and served in a variety of senior leadership assignments culminating in his selection as the NSA Deputy Director.

A 1976 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Mr. Inglis holds advanced degrees in engineering and computer science from Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, and George Washington University. He is also a graduate of the Kellogg Business School Executive Development Program, the USAF Air War College, Air Command and Staff College and Squadron Officers' School.

Mr. Inglis' military career included nine years of active service with the U.S. Air Force and twenty-one years with the Air National Guard from which he retired as a Brigadier General in 2006.

"Throughout my decades of government and industry experience, I have witnessed the increasing human capital shortage in cybersecurity and the risk it creates. I am honored to join the RangeForce Advisory Board and work with a team that is proactively addressing this critical issue," said Mr. Inglis. "RangeForce's work with Barclays, Microsoft, and NATO demonstrates that the world's largest organizations need an easy to access and comprehensive training platform focused on educating cybersecurity professionals."

"I am both excited and privileged to invite Chris to the RangeForce advisory board. Chris brings significant cybersecurity expertise and outstanding leadership to RangeForce. His perspective is important to advancing our offering and mission to democratize defensive cyber skills," said RangeForce CEO Taavi Must. "There is nothing more critical today than providing a means for cyber practitioners to hone their skills in a comprehensive yet simple to access platform. Chris's expertise will allow us to expand the RangeForce platform's coverage and capabilities, increasing its value for our customers."

Mr. Inglis joins world-renowned white-hat hacker Charlie Miller on RangeForce's growing advisory board.

