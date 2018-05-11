Former Deputy Director of the United States Secret Service Mr. A.T. Smith Joins Torres as Senior Security Advisor

Following his May 1 arrival at Torres, Mr. Smith will build upon an eminent decades-long career in U.S. law enforcement and government service culminating in his direction and management of the entire United States Secret Service. He will advise Torres´s security management teams and provide guidance to heighten the quality of our security programs, including performing Quality Control Inspections and developing new and enhancing existing client relationships with all Torres physical, cyber and executive protection security customers and partners.

Mr. Smith had a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Secret Service and later joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He served 29-years in the U.S. Secret Service working his way up through the ranks culminating in his final assignment as Deputy Director of this esteemed agency. During his career he supervised Secret Service teams that protected U.S. Presidents, Vice Presidents and U.S. and foreign dignitaries; and the White House and U.S. government facilities throughout the United States and around the world. In his last assignment as the U.S. Secret Service Deputy Director (April 2012 – February 2015), Mr. Smith directed the agency's daily security, investigative and law enforcement operations with approximately 7,000 personnel and a $1.8 billion annual budget.

Prior to serving as Deputy Director, Mr. Smith served as the Assistant Director for the Secret Service's Office of Investigations. In this capacity he oversaw multiple investigative divisions and developed and implemented policy for all Secret Service criminal investigations pertaining to counterfeit currency and financial, electronic and cyber-crimes. His responsibilities also included the oversight of more than 160 domestic and international offices located throughout the United States and at U.S. embassies abroad. During his tenure with the U.S. Secret Service, Mr. Smith also served as Executive Assistant to the Director and Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division.

Before retiring from the U.S. government, Mr. Smith served as Senior Advisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In this capacity he worked within the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations Division (HSI) to solve challenges involving cybersecurity and transnational organized crime.

"A.T. Smith adds a depth and breadth of knowledge and experience that will have immediate quality for our customers," said Torres AES CEO Jerry Torres.

In September 2010, Mr. Smith received the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service with the U.S. Secret Service. Before his retirement from government service he was also presented with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary's Silver Medal and the DHS Secretary's Award of Excellence.

Mr. Smith is a native of Greenville, South Carolina where he began his law enforcement career in 1978 as a Communications Dispatch Officer for the Greenville County Sheriff's Department. During his tenure with the Sheriff´s Department he worked his way through the ranks from Communications Dispatch Officer to Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant and then Lieutenant before joining the U.S. Secret Service.

Mr. Smith holds two master's degrees; a Master of Science in Management from the School of Business - Johns Hopkins University (2004); and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama (1993). His undergraduate degree is a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina (1984).

About Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions – Falls Church, Virginia

Torres is a leading physical, cyber and executive protection security and security training firm serving the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Justice; embassies of the EU and friendly foreign governments; international humanitarian aid organizations; and distinguished multi-national firms on five continents. Since 2010 our 6,800 plus security professionals located around the world have protected and defended 36 U.S. and NATO Forward Operating Bases, Joint Security Stations, Combat Outposts and Air Bases; 19 U.S. Embassies, Consulates and Joint Counter-Narcotics Air Fields and Air Bases; 26 EU Embassies and Embassies of friendly foreign governments; 12 Humanitarian Aid organizations; and 86 Multi-National firms against small arms fire, rocket propelled grenade and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks; attempted kidnappings, armed robberies, theft and killings; and an attempted coup d'état. Our security professionals have saved the lives of dozens of wounded victims of attacks and assaults through swift protective response, emergency medical aid and care, and rapid evacuation to safety. Torres's security forces have also protected U.S. Presidents, Vice Presidents, Ambassadors and senior members of the U.S. and foreign governments in high threat areas of the world and while traveling, working and living abroad. Torres's security and protective footprint includes Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. Torres possesses all ISO certifications as a global Private Security Company (PSC).

