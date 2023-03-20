Former Deputy Secretary at Department of Defense, John C. Rogers, Joins HUB Security Advisory Board

Effective immediately, Rogers' appointment brings extensive government and defense industry experience to enhance U.S. market position

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB" or the "Company"), today announced that John C. Rogers has joined its Advisory Board.

Rogers brings over 25 years of experience to Hub Security operating at the intersection of technology, security, public policy, and global challenges. He served as the Principal Deputy Assistant and Deputy Assistant Secretary for legislative affairs at the United States Department of Defense and led a billion-dollar mobility company as CEO.

Rogers' unique insight and experience make him a valuable addition to the Hub Security Advisory Board. As a former government official with extensive knowledge of government relations, national security, and defense contracts, as well as experience in creatively applying diverse industry technologies to national security solutions - Rogers will provide guidance and strategic advice on HUB's next era of growth as confidential computing increasingly gains momentum within the ever increasing cybersecurity space - thanks to relentless digitization and increasingly complex security challenges across companies and borders globally.

"I am excited to join Hub Security's Advisory Board and work with such an innovative and talented team on what is truly next generation and also much needed technology," said Rogers. "I have been surveying the cybersecurity landscape for years, and never have I seen a more comprehensive, well thought out solution. I look forward to leveraging my government and defense industry experience to help Hub Security reach its potential in providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its clients, and to finding new and innovative ways to protect against evolving threats."

Uzi Moskowitz, retired general and CEO of Hub Security, stated: "We are thrilled to have John join our Advisory Board. His strategic vision and creative approach to solving complex challenges will help us continue to innovate and deliver the best possible cybersecurity solutions to our clients, while increasing our reach into new and diverse verticals where confidential computing is needed most."

Hub Security's Advisory Board is made up of experts in cybersecurity, fintech, and global finance. With the addition of Rogers, Hub Security will be well positioned to expand its offerings and grow its global reach.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd ("HUB") was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. HUB specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. HUB debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

