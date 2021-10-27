Former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Eric Hargan Joins Amino as Price Transparency Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amino, the leading digital healthcare guidance platform, today announced that Eric D. Hargan has joined as an Amino company advisor. Hargan and his consulting firm, The Hargan Group, will provide policy and strategy support to Amino as it expands its platform and go-to-market efforts to facilitate compliance with the No Surprises Act, the Transparency in Coverage Rule, and future healthcare price transparency regulations.

Starting in 2022, Amino Guidance will be available to carriers and third-party administrators (TPAs) leveraging price transparency regulations to reinvent their provider directory and healthcare navigation experience. The Amino product team will build new data, features, and tools to support regulatory compliance with the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act while maintaining Guidance's intuitive, consumer-driven healthcare shopping experience.

"We're thrilled to have Eric and his team bring their experience and deep policy insights to the table here at Amino," said David Vivero, Co-Founder and CEO of Amino. "As our clients, channel partners, and internal teams translate these new regulations into real-world technology and processes, The Hargan Group's valuable insights will ensure we not only comply with legal requirements, but also deliver on the spirit of consumer empowerment underpinning these laws."

Prior to founding his consulting group, Hargan served as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where he and his team drove the development, revision, and finalization of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and the Consolidated Appropriations Act. He previously served as Acting Secretary of HHS, and also served at HHS under the George W. Bush administration. In addition to serving on the Board of Operation Warp Speed, Eric oversaw the set-up and launch of the Provider Relief Fund and other parts of the U.S. pandemic response. Since leaving his post at HHS, Eric has joined the Boards of University Hospitals in Cleveland; Alio Medical; SIU Medicine; Tomorrow Health; and HealthTrackRx.

"I'm excited to partner with Amino and serve in an advisory role for a company that is making tremendous strides in healthcare innovation, a great passion of mine," said Hargan. "Amino is focusing on measures that matter, modernizing collection of data and usability to reduce the burden on providers and improve healthcare for consumers."

About Amino

Amino is the digital healthcare guidance platform that helps members find high-quality, cost-effective, covered healthcare options any time they need care. Our simple search tools and actionable healthcare recommendations for consumers and care referrers are based on years of analyzing billions of medical claims. As a result, Amino helps employers, carriers, TPAs, and care providers reduce wasteful claims spending, streamline care routing, increase care quality, and improve member experience. To learn more, visit amino.com .

About The Hargan Group

The Hargan Group is a healthcare consulting firm focused on helping its clients navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing and complex healthcare landscape. Eric D. Hargan, former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and his colleagues have a deep level of expertise and contacts in the healthcare space. They're excited to apply this knowledge when providing our clients strategic advice, crafting public policy solutions and providing unique insight on navigating the healthcare sector. For more information on The Hargan Group, visit thehargangroup.com .

