Global Event and Marketing Services Industry Leader Tony Lorenz Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Tony Lorenz as its newest Partner and Coach.

Lorenz is a Founder, CEO, Board Director, Investor, and Growth Advisor with more than 30 years of experience building, scaling, acquiring, and exiting category-defining businesses across the global marketing and business services industries.

Tony Lorenz, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Known for his strategic foresight, operational discipline, servant leadership, and deep global network, Lorenz has consistently delivered transformational outcomes in founder-led and private equity-backed environments. He aligns vision, strategy, and execution to drive enterprise value, which to date has approached $1 billion.

"Tony has an extraordinary ability to help leaders navigate complexity, scale organizations, and create lasting enterprise value," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "He has built and transformed businesses across multiple industries, led high-performing teams through significant growth and acquisitions, and understands firsthand the challenges founders and CEOs face in their journey. Tony brings a deep commitment to leadership development and helping others succeed. We are thrilled to welcome him to the CEO Coaching International team."

Lorenz delivers experience spanning more than 37 acquisitions and strategic partnerships across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

As CEO of PRA, Lorenz led a full-scale transformation, growing the company from a $65M break-even business to a highly profitable $200M enterprise in four years, completing a successful sponsor-to-sponsor sale, and building an M&A platform that executed 20 acquisitions and partnerships across North America, Europe, and APAC. Under his leadership, PRA became a leading business events brand in the Americas.

Lorenz also founded and scaled BOB.tv into an award-winning digital content platform, serving 200K+ users. BOB.tv helped initiate change in how business event content is now more widely accessed, monetized, and consumed across multiple industries.

After four years as a CPA at KPMG, Lorenz founded ProActive and grew it into an award-winning global event marketing agency, acquired by Freeman, where he then led its global creative function. As a founding investor and later as an executive at rEvolution, Lorenz helped drive early incubation of the business and later rEvolution's global expansion in sports marketing through inorganic growth.

As Founder of HeadSail, Lorenz guides organizations through growth, M&A readiness, and transformational change.

"I was fortunate to have mentors and coaches early in my career who helped shape my experience as a founder and CEO," Lorenz said. "Those exchanges made big positive differences for me throughout my journey. So, CEO Coaching International is a natural step with an exceptional group of leaders, deeply committed to helping CEOs grow faster, lead better, and create meaningful long-term value. At this significant inflection point we are all experiencing, I am excited to contribute to an already stellar track record this team has built over many years."

Lorenz currently serves as a board member of Cohera, a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, along with other board, investor, and advisory positions in several businesses.

He has also served in several industry and philanthropic board positions, including Lurie Hospital, the Above and Beyond Foundation, Professional Convention Management, Business Marketing Association, and Meeting Professionals International.

Lorenz is a graduate of the Harvard Business School OPM Program and was inducted into the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame. He has completed extensive work at University of Michigan Ross and Northwestern Kellogg in Board Director and AI transformation programs, respectively. He is a licensed USCG captain.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Tony Lorenz or another CEO Coaching International coach, visit:

https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/tony-lorenz/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 90 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 22.8%, nearly 2X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 37.5%, nearly 3X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International