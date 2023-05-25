Former DHS CFO and Entrepreneur Troy Edgar Launches the Ameritocracy Podcast Focusing on Merit, Success, and the American Dream

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect House Media announced today the release of the Ameritocracy podcast. The weekly podcast follows host Troy Edgar as he has purpose driven conversations about the conditions for personal and professional growth across America. The podcast presents a balanced, bipartisan perspective on merit while exploring the costs and benefits of opportunity. Recorded primarily in studio locations in LA and Washington, D.C., the show features guests from a variety of backgrounds and industries including business, entertainment, hospitality, public service, literary, and visual arts. Ameritocracy is available on prominent platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, and Spotify.

"Ameritocracy evaluates where effort and talent meet opportunity. I believe that merit is instrumental in the success of individuals pursuing the American dream." Ameritocracy host Troy Edgar says, "I invite you to join me for these insightful stories, each one has a key takeaway that can be applied for personal and professional advancement."

Edgar is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, U.S. Navy veteran and Fortune 500 executive with 30 years of experience in consulting, corporate, and public sector. He is also an experienced public official having served at the state, county and city level as the Mayor in Los Alamitos, California. He transitioned to federal service and was Senate confirmed as Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. overseeing the organization's budget of $90 billion until 2021.

"Troy's extensive background in finance and consulting really contributes to the show's ability to analyze the steps taken, or not taken to achieve success," states Academy Award winning film director Francis Ford Coppola.

Follow Ameritocracy with Troy Edgar for new episodes every Thursday.

