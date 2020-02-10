Former DHS CIO Joins Brillient's Board of Advisors

RESTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient announced today that they welcomed former DHS CIO Luke McCormack as their new Board of Advisors Member.

Brillient Corporation

Mr. McCormack brings a wealth of experience in Government Information Technology, mission performance, and the business of government. Luke will assist Brillient by advising them on better understanding their government clients, providing them and the U.S. citizen with optimal customer experiences that go farther than what may be seen from other industry leaders, and looking for technically sound, cost-effective, win-win solutions to their challenges.

"I am very pleased to have Mr. Luke McCormack join us. He brings extensive U.S. Federal Government IT and leadership expertise to our board. He really understands DHS and DOJ and is a strategic thinker. He truly complements our existing advisory board members who have a great deal of industry growth and entrepreneurial experience," said Paul Strasser, President.

In 2017, Luke retired as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he provided strategic direction, cybersecurity services, oversight to cross-component information technology efforts and IT Cloud/infrastructure services. He also served as the Vice Chairman of the Federal CIO Council. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Department of Justice Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Information Resources Management/Chief Information Officer. Previously, Mr. McCormack served as the CIO for DHS Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and held several senior IT management roles within US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Mr. McCormack holds an MBA from the Smith School, University of Maryland, and holds key certifications from Columbia University and the National Defense University.

Read Luke's Bio

About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 14 years of experience providing information management, intelligent solutions and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 600 personnel in 9 states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Marketing and Communications Specialist

703-994-4232

www.brillient.net

Related Images

luke-mccormack.png

Luke McCormack

Related Links

Former DHS CIO Joins Brillient's Board of Advisors

SOURCE Brillient Corporation