Former DHS Counterterrorism Official Elizabeth Neumann to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, announced today that Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Elizabeth Neumann will take place today, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 5:15 P.M. EST and will explore the topic "Nation on alert: America's inauguration and the growing threat of domestic terrorism." During this interactive discussion, Ms. Neumann will address the threats, both imminent and long term, stemming from the recent rise in domestic terrorism and her perspective on incoming U.S. President Biden administration's role in addressing them. This special session of Collective[i] Forecast will be informed by Ms. Neumann's tenure at the U.S. DHS as well as her extensive work with cybersecurity agencies to understand the recruitment and organizing tactics that have fueled the threat to domestic stability.

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Elizabeth Neumann, Jan. 19, visit https://www2.collectivei.com/forecast-elizabeth-neumann

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

Previous Forecast speakers include:



Scott Budnick | Filmmaker, CEO, One Community

| Filmmaker, CEO, Geoffrey Canada | Educator, Social Activist & Author

| Educator, Social Activist & Author Renée Cummings | Criminologist & AI Ethicist

Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group

Matthew Dellavedova | Professional Athlete, Cleveland Cavaliers

| Professional Athlete, Cleveland Cavaliers Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI

| CEO, for AI Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress

| Academy Award Winning Actress Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author

| Entrepreneur & Author Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

| Dean, School of Public Health Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist

| Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government

| Professor, of Government Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

| Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert & Author

| AI Expert & Author Danny Meyer | Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

| Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital

| Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital Greg Morrisett | Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech

| and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech Deanna Mulligan | Board Chair, Guardian Life

| Board Chair, Guardian Life Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines

| Executive Chairman, United Airlines Alan Murray | CEO, Fortune Media

| CEO, Fortune Media Vladimir Pozner | Journalist & Author

| Journalist & Author Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist

Dr. Michael T. Osterholm | Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, University of Minnesota

| Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, Dan Rosensweig | CEO, Chegg

| CEO, Chegg Xavier Rolet | former CEO, London Stock Exchange

| former CEO, London Stock Exchange Nouriel Roubini | Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates

| Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google

| former CEO, Google Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group

| Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media

About Collective[i]: Collective[i]® is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on-demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC. For more information visit https://www.collectivei.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Collective[i]

Related Links

collectivei.com

