Former Director of Agency Operations for District of Columbia, Victoria Wassmer, joins the Ernst & Young LLP Government & Public Sector Advisory practice

"We are very excited to have Victoria on our team," said Mike Herrinton, Partner and US Government & Public-Sector Leader with Ernst & Young LLP. "Her commitment to EY's mission of our government clients to protect the nation and serve the people, is apparent and will further the EY Government and Public-Sector practice's ability to deliver on this mission across all of our government clients – Federal and State and Local."

As Director of Agency Operations, Victoria was the chief strategist over the Departments of General Services, Public Works, Motor Vehicles, Human Resources and the Offices of the Chief Technology Officer, Contracting and Procurement, Risk Management, Human Rights and Disability Rights. She was the architect of a new Capital Investment Review Board, and designed the Customer Experience framework for district agencies to improve delivery of key services to residents and internal customers.

Victoria served as the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Assistant Administrator for Finance and Management, where she directed the agency's $16.4 billion budget and a workforce of over 3,000 employees. In this role she championed and helped establish a new and innovative enterprise-wide shared service organization comprising financial management, information technology, acquisitions, property, and operations of nine regional offices and the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center. During her tenure, the move to shared services reduced the agency's overhead of those functions by over 8% ($65 million) and improved efficiencies in the new service model.

From July 2016 to June 2017, Victoria served as the Acting Deputy Administrator of the (FAA). She also was the Chief NextGen Officer, where she was responsible for the development and implementation of the FAA's air traffic control systems modernization. In addition, Victoria oversaw the inaugural year of the Drone Advisory Committee and served as the lead federal official of the NextGen Advisory Committee.

Throughout Victoria's 30-year career, she has established and led high-profile organizations and programs in both the public sector and private industry, helping them successfully execute their strategic goals. "Victoria's experience will be instrumental in helping EY drive improvements through innovative and adapted tools for its government clients," said Herrinton.

"One of the things that most attracted me to EY is the organization's emphasis on strategy and execution," said Wassmer. "This is my sweet spot, I'm a strategist that enjoys seeing results through implementation."

Wassmer holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from Harvard University and is a proud alumnus of Bryn Mawr College.

