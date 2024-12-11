Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a HyperX Logic Board Member, Nominated as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperXÒ Logic, Inc. (HXL), a leading innovator in the Cyber Security and Defense microprocessor sector, would like to congratulate former Director of National Intelligence (DNI), and HXL Board Member John Ratcliffe on being nominated as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for the Trump Administration. Ratcliffe will resign from his position at HyperX upon confirmation to the CIA.

"John has been an invaluable member of our Board, bringing his exceptional insight, leadership, and expertise that was integral in our development of the fastest, most powerful and energy efficient Chip in its class, our new HyperX Midnight," said Chris Armstrong, CEO of HyperX Logic. "While we will miss his contributions to our company, our country will be stronger with him in this critical role. His unwavering commitment to public service will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the US and global national security and intelligence operations."

Ratcliffe joined the HyperX Logic Board following his time as Director of National Intelligence and played a key role in guiding development of its new Midnight Chip to be launched in Q2 2025. The HyperX Midnight family of microprocessors are North American-made, fully reprogrammable systems on chip that offer best-in-class performance levels and energy efficiency for embedded, enterprise, defense, aerospace, network and critical national security applications. The Midnight family is available with NIST-compliant post-quantum cryptography on board and in both radiation-tolerant and terrestrial configurations.

"It has been an honor to serve on the Board of such an important, innovative and forward-thinking company," said Ratcliffe. "The cyber security capabilities of HyperX Logic's processors are vital to address the national and personal cyber security threats that will come from quantum and AI computing advances. I am confident the company will continue to achieve great success. As I transition to the CIA, I remain dedicated to ensuring the security and prosperity of our nation."

About HyperX Logic

Headquartered in Austin, TX, HyperXÒ Logic, Inc. (HXL) is a world leader in low-power, high-performance, C-programmable processors for the embedded systems market. HyperX Logic, Inc. (formerly Coherent Logix) are the creators of the first virtualized system-on-a-chip for the embedded systems market. The HyperX family was founded in 2005, after DARPA asked HyperX Logic to imagine what software-defined hardware might look like and to build it. HyperX is a leading C-programmable, low power, high-performance, software-defined System on Chip (SOC) perfect for Life at the Edge™.

HXL's 400+ patents and comprehensive portfolio of solutions includes microprocessors, integrated system development tools, optimized libraries, system reference designs, and a customizable system development platform that reduces development complexity and time to market. HXL solutions support a wide variety of applications and industries, including post-quantum/AI cyber security, Space 2.0, military, wireline and wireless communications, broadcast, IoT, connected devices, and high-performance computing.

