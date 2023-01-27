Former Director of the Combat Casualty Care Research Program at the US Army Highlighted as Panelist at this Year's Brain Health Summit Preceding the 36th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party

Colonel (Retired) Dallas Hack, MD, MPH of Neurologics

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With several high-profile injuries taking place during this year's NFL season, advocates of the game have taken to their various platforms in promoting safety and rehabilitative initiatives for players on the field. None have been more vocal about the issue than Super-Agent Leigh Steinberg, who is actively preparing for year 36 of his famed Super Bowl Party to benefit his non-profit foundation, and highlight visionaries in the field of brain health.

Colonel (Retired) Dallas Hack, MD, MPH

Steinberg's now-famed Brain Health Summit kicks off every Super Bowl Party with a panel of brain health experts sharing their thoughts and paving the way for more player protection initiatives. This year will highlight "For the Love of the Game," as well as address a familiar and parallel topic of combat veteran brain health issues. To that end, the Steinberg team has enlisted the help of Colonel (Retired) Dallas Hack, MD, MPH to present on the Brain Summit panel. Dr. Hack represents the upper echelon of trend-setters in the brain health space, as he has personally greenlit and reviewed over 600 traumatic brain injury (TBI) studies. Dr. Hack also chairs his own non-profit based in Southern California, The Brain Health and Research Foundation, which is dedicated to exploring cognitive rehabilitation therapies and providing treatment solutions to various deserving individuals suffering from cognitive impairments, such as traumatic brain injury.

Dr. Hack also chairs the Scientific Advisory Board for Neurologics, a sponsor of this year's Super Bowl Party, and innovator in the field of qEEG Brain Mapping and Cognitive Brain Optimization through Neuroengineering. It is Dr. Hack's hope that in presenting as part of this year's Brain Summit, he can reach a wider audience of NFL and Veteran health stakeholders to inform them of some of the lesser-known treatment solutions available. "When I went to medical school, we were taught neuroplasticity stops at a young age. Now we know that the brain has the potential to heal itself at any age and most levels of impairment, given the right assessment and stimulus." Dr. Hack's full bio can be seen here: https://neurologics.com/about/scientific-advisory-board/

The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party will take place at The Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, Saturday, February 11th from 12pm-5pm. Tickets are available through: https://steinbergsports.ticketleap.com/the-leigh-steinberg-super-bowl-party-2023-locals-only/dates/Feb-11-2023_at_1200PM.

About Neurologics:

Neurologics is an innovative and highly effective brain function assessment and optimization company utilizing FDA-registered technology and proprietary software. Neurologics Neuroengineering® is applied using qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance. Please visit Neurologics.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Dean, Publicist

[email protected]

(310) 948-6776

SOURCE Neurologics