Former Director of the NGA Robert Cardillo joins Enview Advisory Board

"As soon as I became aware of Enview's innovative culture and real-world applications, I strove to find a way to join their world-class team. And I am even more excited to think about the difference Enview will make in the world of sense-making and decision-advantage," said Cardillo.

The appointment comes a few weeks after Enview announced it was chosen by the U.S. Air Force technology accelerator program (AFWERX) to deploy Enview's artificial intelligence analytics capabilities for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) and Adaptive Basing mission planning.

"The Enview team has always shared a strong sense of mission and purpose. We are driven to harness leading geospatial AI to enhance mission-critical operations and provide robust new capabilities to end-users," said Enview CEO and Co-founder San Gunawardana. "I'm incredibly excited to have former Director Robert Cardillo join Enview's Advisory Board. Robert's perspective and guidance will help us solve challenges of strategic importance to the national security community."

Enview's Geospatial AI has been deployed at TRL 9 for Fortune 500 companies for automated 3D mapping of terrain, buildings, vegetation, infrastructure, route planning, line of sight, change detection, and other bespoke requirements. The platform rapidly generates accurate 3D maps to enhance tactical and theater-level decision-making. Enview's platform is powered by artificial intelligence, 3D computer vision, and scalable high-performance computing.

About Enview

Enview is the world's leading 3D Geospatial Analytics company. The Silicon Valley-based company exists to protect people and critical infrastructure, and to enhance national security by mapping the world in 3D. The Enview AI Engine reveals what was previously invisible by fusing human and machine intelligence. Enview combines expertise in remote sensing, computer vision, and geospatial big data to enable energy and government customers to see the invisible, predict future threats, and prevent those threats from becoming incidents. For more information and a demo, visit enview.com or email us at info@enview.com.

