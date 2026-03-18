Former Director of U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Joins the Invisible Wounds Foundation

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invisible Wounds Foundation, a Chicago-based nonprofit, today announced the appointment of Walter J. Koroshetz, M.D., the former director of the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), to its board of directors and as a senior advisor.

NINDS is the nation's leading funder of research on the brain and nervous system. It is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the nation's medical research agency.

Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz, M.D., the former director of the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and Invisible Wounds Foundation Board Member, Senior Advisor

Dr. Koroshetz joined NINDS in 2007 as deputy director and held leadership roles in several NIH and NINDS programs including the Traumatic Brain Injury Center collaboration between the NIH intramural and the Uniformed Health Services University and the NIH's BRAIN Initiative as well as serving in oversight roles at the Department of Defense's (DOD) National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) concussion project, the DOD's TBI clinical trials program, and the NIH-DOD TBI data system.

Before joining NINDS, Dr. Koroshetz served as vice chair of the neurology service and director of stroke and neurointensive care services at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). He was a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School (HMS) and led neurology resident training at MGH between 1990 and 2007.

"I'm thrilled to join the Board of the Invisible Wounds Foundation," said Dr. Koroshetz. "The Foundation plays a critical role in addressing one of the most serious health issues facing our military service members--brain injuries caused by exposure to blasts and concussive events. By leading a coordinated research strategy backed by private sector investment, I'm confident the Foundation can deliver real-world solutions for our warfighters."

"We are profoundly honored to have Dr. Koroshetz join the Invisible Wounds team. His knowledge and experience are invaluable as we work to accelerate how we effectively diagnose and treat invisible brain injuries among our service members and veterans," said Shannon Finn Connell PhD, Founder and CEO of the Invisible Wounds Foundation.

Service members are routinely exposed to repeated blasts in training and combat that can cause cumulative brain injury and lasting changes in cognitive, emotional, and physical function.

The Department of Defense reports that on average, 20,000 such brain injuries are reported annually, a crisis that will persist without meaningful intervention. Some 500,000 U.S. service members have suffered brain injuries since 2000 in the various conflicts in the Global War on Terrorism and it is believed that significantly more military related brain injuries have gone undiagnosed and untreated.

About the Invisible Wounds Foundation

Invisible Wounds Foundation safeguards the brain health of America's warriors. Through collaboration with leading medical researchers and scientists, government agencies, industry, and its partner community, the foundation advances the science to diagnose, treat, and eventually prevent traumatic brain injuries in the U.S. military, especially among Special Operations Forces (SOF). Learn more at www.invisiblewounds.org

For more information, contact:

Caitlin Carroll, Vice President of External Relations

(310) 824-3997

[email protected]

SOURCE Invisible Wounds Foundation