Former DOJ Litigator Jonathan Novak Joins Dallas Law Firm Fears Nachawati

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing its ability to provide exceptional representation involving opioid and mass tort litigation in Texas and throughout the country, Dallas' Fears Nachawati has added former U.S. Department of Justice litigator Jonathan Novak as an associate in Dallas.

"Jonathan has served our nation well in the fight against opioids," said Bryan Fears, founding partner at Fears Nachawati, pointing to the critical role Mr. Novak played in an investigation detailing how opioid distributors worked with a handful of lawmakers to push through a law that stripped the DEA of its authority.

"Jonathan has been a DEA trailblazer, prosecuting opioid cases and working with the federal ARCOS database," said founding partner Majed Nachawati. "Our existing and future clients will greatly benefit from Jonathan's expertise."

In addition to Mr. Novak's opioid litigation expertise, he excels at civil litigation, with a focus on construction law, contract disputes, title insurance defense, administrative law and regulatory compliance, plus legal consultation with law enforcement agencies. He previously worked as an associate trial attorney for the McNamee Hosea law firm.

Mr. Novak's work with the DEA included litigation focusing on controlled substance regulation, policy and compliance. After leaving the DEA, he took part in a high-profile opioid investigation that exposed the slowdown of DEA enforcement and the influence of pharmaceutical companies over agency investigations and prosecutions. His work was featured on "60 Minutes" and in an exposé in The Washington Post in 2017.

"I'm looking forward to building on the demonstrated success of Fears Nachawati, and I'm ready to make a lasting impact to help correct the harms resulting from the opioid epidemic," said Mr. Novak. "I'm honored to join a dynamic group of attorneys where I can help the firm keep growing and serving the needs of our clients."

Mr. Novak earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from the College of William & Mary. He graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and public entities in cases involving personal injury and auto accidents, bad drug and medical device cases, mass tort litigation, the opioid epidemic, wrongful death, business and family law, bankruptcy, and criminal defense matters. For more information on the firm, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com/

Media Contact

Bill Kula, APR

800-559-4534

bill@androvett.com

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.fnlawfirm.com

