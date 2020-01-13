Former DOJ Prosecutor Kyle R. Freeny Joins Greenberg Traurig

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is the next stop in the distinguished career of Kyle R. Freeny, former federal prosecutor for the Special Counsel's Office and former member of the United States Department of Justice's (DOJ) Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section.

"I am proud of my service to the DOJ and excited to begin this new phase of my career at Greenberg Traurig," Freeny said. "I was drawn to the firm's reputation and the strong white collar practice. As the government continues to expand its jurisdictional reach, Greenberg Traurig is laser focused on preparing companies and individuals for this new regulatory climate."

Freeny was one of 19 prosecutors selected by Robert Mueller to conduct the high-profile investigation into alleged Russian election interference. Freeny, a skilled trial attorney who focuses her practice on white collar criminal defense, government and internal investigations, and anti-money laundering matters, will be a shareholder in the firm's expanding White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice .

As assistant Special Counsel, Freeny played a lead role in federal tax and bank fraud investigations, as well as a money laundering investigation into the funding of Russian intelligence cyber intrusions during the 2016 Presidential elections using cryptocurrency. At DOJ, Freeny was involved in investigations relating to major international money laundering and corruption matters, including matters involving the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), and foreign banking and corruption laws designated as predicates to U.S. money laundering charges. Freeny has considerable experience handling cross-border issues and coordinating with foreign law enforcement authorities and U.S. and foreign regulators on complex transnational financial cases. Freeny has also represented dozens of federal agencies in high-profile litigation, including the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Defense, and the Federal Financing Bank. Freeny has appeared before federal trial courts across the United States.

Freeny received a J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School. She received an A.B., cum laude, from Harvard University, where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Freeny is admitted in California. Her practice in the District of Columbia limited to matters and proceedings before Federal courts and Agencies.

Also joining in Washington, D.C. as a shareholder is Daniel Pulecio-Boek from Quinn Emanuel's Washington, D.C. office. His practice focuses on cross border white collar matters, internal investigations, and complex commercial disputes.

"Greenberg Traurig's reputation in Latin America and robust white collar team led me to the firm. The platform offers many exciting synergies with my background," said Pulecio-Boek, who has unique experience as a litigator in the U.S. and Colombia, is bilingual, and represents clients in matters involving multiple jurisdictions and legal systems.

From 2010 to 2012, Pulecio-Boek was a Criminal Procedure Professor in Colombia and served as a lecturer and speaker at several symposiums. He received an LL.M. with honors from Harvard Law School; a Law Degree with honors and an M.A. from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Colombia; and a Law Degree from Universidad del País Vasco in Spain. He is admitted to practice in New York, the District of Columbia Bar, and the Republic of Colombia.

"We have built a cutting-edge practice with strategic additions around the firm. Kyle follows on the heels of former prosecutors David Miller in New York and Benjamin Greenberg in Miami. We are attracting top practitioners to continue to grow the team as we move into new areas with a solid, single vision to be the number one white collar practice on a global scale," said Washington, D.C. Shareholder Nathan J. Muyskens, who is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global White Collar Criminal Defense Practice along with shareholder Barry Vitou in the firm's London office.

Laura Metcoff Klaus and Robert Mangas, the co-managing shareholders of the firm's Washington, D.C. office, added, "We are excited to welcome Kyle and Daniel to our expanding Washington, D.C. office as we address our clients' ever-changing and increasingly global needs regarding investigations. Kyle is well-known and highly respected, not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the United States; and Daniel is an emerging force in the white collar arena."

The firm recently expanded its White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice with the addition of shareholders Benjamin G. Greenberg, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, David I. Miller, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, and Robert Long, a former federal prosecutor and senior attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority; and of counsel Todd A. Pickles, previously an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California. Its Mexico City office recently received the 2019 Law Firm of the Year - White Collar Crime Award at The Latin American Lawyer Energy & Infrastructure Awards.

About Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice: Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice protects companies and individuals under government scrutiny. GT's creative defense lawyers in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are at the forefront of white collar defense, with wide-ranging experience in structuring internal investigations, developing guidelines, implementing compliance programs, and addressing issues of voluntary disclosure. Their representations involve alleged securities and commodities fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud. In addition, the majority of GT's litigation shareholders and counsel have first-chair trial experience.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

Media Contact:

Lourdes Brezo-Martinez

212-801-2131

martinezl@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig

Related Links

http://www.gtlaw.com

