Former Drudge Report Editor Launches New Conservative Aggregator

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the former editor of the Drudge Report, Joseph Curl, announced the launch of Off The Press, a conservative-oriented aggregator with an eye to covering "everything…for those who devour news all day" and a fearless attitude about breaking news. With the Drudge Report becoming just another echo chamber for the mainstream media, Curl sees the marketplace as ripe for a premier news aggregator that consumers can trust.

"Now more than ever, keeping up with the most important stories is a battle," explains Curl. "With social media deluging everyone with endless posts on their news feeds, the internet needs an editor to cull the very best stories and present them on a single site. That will be the sole mission of Off The Press."

While its perspective will be mainly conservative, Off The Press will include coverage from all political angles, keeping voters aware of developments from both the left and the right and everywhere in between.

And it won't just be politics that goes Off The Press. Readers will find stories about all the topics driving the news, from COVID-19 and inflation to critical race theory and the billionaire space race. "But, unlike the Drudge Report," notes Curl, "you won't see any stories about exorcisms!"

Interactivity will be another key feature of the new aggregator. Off The Press will have a tip box for readers to contribute ideas for stories they think deserve coverage. Curl vows that "all the editors will be reading those tips every day" to ensure they're breaking the most up-to-the-minute items from all angles around the country and the world.

Curl's own experience at the Drudge Report, editing the page from early morning to mid-day, required him to "plug into the Matrix and read the internet—everything" every day. Joining Curl as co-editor is veteran journalist Paul Bedard, "Washington Secrets" columnist for the Washington Examiner. Off The Press's three editors, who'll be posting across every social media platform, will cover the world 24/7 so that their readers will be able to simply "check in multiple times a day to stay informed."

SOURCE Off the Press