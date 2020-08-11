Former E-Commerce and Retail Executive Launches He's Fired 2020 to Drive Need for Presidential Change and Empower Millennial Voters

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the impending November election, Elle Bruno, a former start-up retail executive, has launched He's Fired 2020 , a social e-commerce enterprise selling high-quality, fashionable election-inspired merchandise for both current and future voters to publicize the need for political change in the United States.

The He's Fired 2020 product line includes high-quality, fashionable apparel for both current and future voters (adults and kids). The He's Fired 2020 product line includes high-quality signage with election-inspired messages and the He's Fired 2020 executive cuffed peace sign logo.

Committed to looking ahead towards positive administrative change and giving back to social impact organizations, He's Fired 2020 was founded to help voters keep top of mind why Donald Trump is unfit to be the president and drive awareness of and donations to meaningful causes undervalued by our current administration. To serve as a representation of and promotion for the voice of needed presidential change, He's Fired 2020 created its executive cuffed peace sign logo to signal the peace, hope and unity a new administration can bring to our country, and a subsequent peace out to our current president. This logo, along with political messages in support of governmental change, adorn the He's Fired 2020 product line of hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts, yard signs, stickers and more.

For every item purchased at He's Fired 2020 in the pursuit of creating awareness around our country's needed political change, 20% of the total sale is donated to meaningful causes undervalued by our current administration. Customers can choose between the following social impact organizations to support with their purchase: thedream.us, which provides scholarships and mentoring for DREAMers; Newtown Action Alliance working for common sense gun reform; or embracerace.org advocating for racial equality and justice.

"It is more important than ever to bring awareness to our country's need for a new administration," said He's Fired 2020 founder, Elle Bruno. "I launched He's Fired 2020 to provide voters with products and messages that serve as tools to amplify and spread their beliefs for needed administrative change. I hope to inspire and empower all voters, but specifically young voters, to speak out in need of societal and political change in our country, and to give back to causes undervalued by our current administration."

Elle brings almost 20 years of retail and e-commerce expertise to her role as founder of He's Fired 2020. Most recently, Elle served as Chief Revenue Officer at leading direct-to-consumer furniture brand, Interior Define. She previously served as a critical part of the sales leadership team at Trunk Club, as well as the President of Sales at Luxury Garage Sale. A current investor in female-founded start-ups and a start-up entrepreneur herself, Elle founded He's Fired 2020 based on her extensive knowledge and experience within consumers and retail, as well as her desire to help make an impact in the 2020 election.

In a time where political change is evidently necessary, He's Fired 2020 serves as a symbol and support for consumers looking to amplify their voice, pursue political change and spread the message of unity for the sake of our country's future.

About He's Fired 2020:

