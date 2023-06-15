FORMER EAGLES QUARTERBACK DONOVAN MCNABB PARTNERS WITH LEADING B CORP™, REGENRUS, TO SUPPORT WELLNESS

Campaign 'Kicks-Off' with Focus on Men's Health

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Men's Health Week; and Regenrus is thrilled to announce a new partnership with former Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and NFL Star, Donovan McNabb. The collaboration formalized when both McNabb and Regenrus realized the values they share with family, philanthropy and health.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and NFL Star, Donovan McNabb, partners with Regenrus. “After 13 years as an NFL quarterback, I understand how difficult it can be to find high-quality, all natural supplements. I found a 3-in-1 bundle by Regenrus, and it’s been absolutely life-changing!” said McNabb.
Former NFL Star, Donovan McNabb, endorses REGEN by Regenrus for its supportive impact on the brain, immune and digestive systems of the body, contributing to greater physical and mental wellness.
As a family-owned business, Regenrus focuses on the well-being of people, animals and the planet. With each purchase of its organic supplements, line of certified non-toxic skincare products and holistic wellness services, the company donates a minimum of four percent of all monthly sales to charities around the world.

And while McNabb founded The Donovan McNabb Foundation in 2000 to honor his close family members diagnosed with diabetes, he continues to partner with other family and health-focused businesses working towards greater wellness. Of Regenrus, McNabb stated, "After 13 years as an NFL quarterback, I understand how difficult it can be to find high-quality, all natural supplements." He added, "I found a 3-in-1 bundle by Regenrus, and it's been absolutely life-changing!"

In honor of the campaign 'kick-off' during National Men's Health Week, Regenrus created a special "Wellness Bundle" of the products McNabb found to provide "physical and mental wellness, energy and clarity," including REGEN, REST and RENEW. For a limited time, customers can use code "McNabb10" to receive a total 25 percent savings on the bundle, now through July 31, 2023.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for us, as we join forces with a true champion, exemplifying the values and dedication to excellence that we strive for in our products and mission," said Cindy Love-Tysinger, Founder and Chief Culture Officer at Regenrus. "Donovan is a true leader and we're proud to have his endorsement of Regenrus and our products."

About Regenrus
Founded in 2017, Regenrus is an integrative wellness company, operating an online retail store of natural supplements and skincare products, as well as a wellness center in the heart of Denton, Texas. In 2021, Regenrus launched its nonprofit, RegenrusCARES™, and earned status as a Certified B Corp. Regenrus was named a "Best for the World™ Company" in 2022 by B Corp™. For more information about Regenrus, visit Regenrus.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. To learn more about RegenrusCARES™, visit RegenrusCares.org.

Media Contact:
Katherine Morales, APR
(678) 304-9555
[email protected]

SOURCE Regenrus

