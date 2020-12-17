Former eBay and StubHub Exec Lauren St. Clair Joins NerdWallet as Chief Financial Officer

NerdWallet has scaled its business significantly in 2020 while continuing its nearly decade-long streak of profitable annual growth. This year, it expanded internationally by acquiring UK-based personal finance website Know Your Money and broadened its reach into the small business (SMB) category with its acquisition of New York-based SMB lending marketplace Fundera . NerdWallet also added to its Board of Directors with the appointments of Jennifer Ceran , CFO at Smartsheet, and Lynne Laube , CEO and co-founder of Cardlytics.

As the new CFO of NerdWallet, St. Clair will lead the company's financial operations, bringing her experience in financial planning, investor relations and business acquisitions to help continue the company's rapid growth and international expansion.

"I am unbelievably impressed with the fantastic business and solid financials behind NerdWallet, as well as the thoughtfulness, humility, and maturity of my future colleagues," said St. Clair, CFO at NerdWallet. "I'm excited to join NerdWallet after such a strong year of growth, and look forward to working alongside the 'Nerds' to continue building on this success and scaling the business."

St. Clair brings more than 18 years of experience working in finance at both startups and multi-national corporations. She joins NerdWallet from eBay, where she was the CFO of North America, responsible for managing all financial aspects of the multi-billion-dollar e-commerce company in the region. She also played an instrumental role in managing investor relations, speaking with shareholders and effectively communicating the company's strategy during her time at eBay Corporate.

Prior to eBay, St. Clair was CFO at StubHub International where she directed all financial forecasting and reporting processes for the company. Her extensive background has made her highly skilled at financial planning and analysis, operational efficiencies, problem solving, team building and organizational development.

"We're thrilled to have Lauren on the team," said Tim Chen, co-founder and CEO at NerdWallet. "Lauren joins us with obvious strengths when it comes to both being a strategically minded exec in a consumer marketplace and building high performing teams. Her expertise will be key in helping us scale the company as we evolve into a more mature, global business."

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with personalized, unbiased and actionable insights so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house to investing their next dollar, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison-shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven membership experience, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. For more information, visit NerdWallet.com .

