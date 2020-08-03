Former Educational Leader to Open After-School Enrichment Option in Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamara Macfarlane has worked in education for over 15 years, holding both teaching and administrative leadership roles. She spent the first part of her career advocating for children and looking for ways to improve the curriculum. So, as she watched her nephews progress through the Kumon Math and Reading Program, developing increased confidence and independence along the way, as an educator she was naturally intrigued.

The experience led her to learn more about Kumon and was the ultimate factor in her decision to open a center of her own. Now, as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Ponte Vedra at Nocatee, Tamara is excited to embark on her next endeavor as an educator within the Ponte Vedra community.

"Kumon is about so much more than sharpening educational skills," said Tamara Macfarlane, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Ponte Vedra at Nocatee. "Struggling through challenges that allow students to self-discover is such a powerful skill that can set them up for success for life."

When Tamara inquired for more information on opening her own Kumon Center, she was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors. While Tamara's experience in the classroom made her a great candidate to open a Kumon Center, her background is not required to become a Kumon Instructor. A passion for education and helping others grow is the main commonality in Kumon's many franchisees.

Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"My vision for this center is to instill confidence in students and assist them in becoming independent learners who can rely on their academic strengths and abilities," said Macfarlane. "Our community has so much to offer but is currently lacking an after-school enrichment program, so I am extremely excited to be opening the first math and reading center for local families."

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.

