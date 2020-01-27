Former eHarmony CEO Grant Langston Joins Innovative Startup Warehouse Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After leading eHarmony through a successful sale to German media giant Prosiebensat.1, Grant Langston has his sights on disrupting the warehousing industry. With nearly two decades at the nation's best-known dating platform, Langston joins The Warehouse Exchange as its CEO and a member of its Board.

"When approached to lead the team at Warehouse Exchange, I found the similarities between the eHarmony business model and Warehouse Exchange striking," Langston said.

As the "WeWork of Warehousing," Warehouse Exchange is the digital marketplace for businesses needing short-term incremental commercial warehouse space. According to industry data, on any given day, there are more than 4.5 billion square feet of unutilized warehouse space in the U.S. and double that in Asia, Europe, and South America. Langston recognizes the sea change in the retail sector with customers demanding same-day delivery, robust selection, and narrow margins, all driving the need for flexible, on-demand warehousing.

"In the lead up to eHarmony's launch, we recognized that meeting someone in a bar or through friends was random and inefficient. We knew we could use demographic and psychographic data to ensure better matches and more successful long-term relationships. The same is true of buyers and sellers of warehouse space, and I'm confident we can use the same principles to revolutionize the world of logistics, starting with warehousing," Langston said.

As part of the launch team in 2000, and over two decades of growth from niche start-up to a global brand at eHarmony, Langston oversaw a variety of key functions. Langston's diverse experience included Content, Social Media, Customer Care, and CRM before moving into a VP Marketing role in 2012 and later taking the CEO chair in 2016. His long tenure in one of the world's earliest digital marketplace businesses, combined with eHarmony's patented AI-driven matching, make Langston a natural fit to lead Warehouse Exchange.

"Warehouse space today is the only static component of the supply chain. Trucking, shipping, rail, and manufacturing are all on-demand. Now businesses can get the space they need, when and where they need it. Plus, Grant Langston brings an unprecedented depth of knowledge in the marketplace platform industry; we are thrilled that he chose The Warehouse Exchange as his next venture," Jonathan Rosenthal, Warehouse Exchange Founder & Executive Chairman, said.

Langston starts as CEO at Warehouse Exchange on January 27, 2020.

