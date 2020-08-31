Former Eli Lilly veteran Dr. Victor Wroblewski joins Sparx Therapeutics as a Senior VP and Head of Biology

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing multi-specific antibodies to treat solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Dr. Victor Wroblewski, a former Eli Lilly veteran, as a Senior VP and Head of Biology. Dr. Victor Wroblewski brings in decades of deep knowledge and experience in antibody drug development.

"We are very proud to welcome Dr. Wroblewski to Sparx," said Dr. Guidong Zhu, CEO and founder of Sparx. "Victor is a highly accomplished drug hunter with unmatched experience and skills in antibody drug characterization and optimization. Few people in the world have the acumen and instinct that Victor has in developing the most promising biological drug candidates. Multi-specific antibody technologies hold great promises in unlocking the complex codes of solid tumor, but getting through this largely unexplored jungle isn't for the fainthearted. A seasoned veteran like Victor makes all the differences in the world."

"Metastatic solid cancer remains the holy grail in cancer drug discovery," said Dr. Wroblewski, "but lack of high-quality tumor specific antigens hampered the progress. Multi-specific antibody and ADC may significantly expand the antigen pool for solid cancer drug discovery. Sparx's multi-pillar antibody discovery and optimization platform, especially the SMARTOPTM and LEMMAbTM technologies, could identify first-in-class and best-in-class cancer drugs with industry-leading efficiency. I was also impressed by Sparx's upstream target ID and downstream CMC capabilities."

Dr. Victor Wroblewski is a well-known industrial scientist with three decades of experience in antibody drug R&D. He was a distinguished research fellow at Eli Lilly & Co, leading integrated efforts to optimize the biological and pharmaceutical properties of complex biologics and a research director at Indiana Biotechnology Research Institute. Victor contributed to the commercial launch of several biologics drug products at Lilly including Erbitux®, TaltzTM, Latruvo®, Trulicity®, Humalog®, and humatrope®. For his outstanding accomplishment, Victor received several awards including "Change the World" recognition (Lilly Oncology, 2011) and President's Scientific Recognition Award (Lilly Research Laboratories, 2010).

Sparx Therapeutics is an integrated biopharmaceutical company based in Chicago. Since its incorporation in 2018, Sparx has built a sophisticated multi-specific antibody drug discovery platform and identified 6 IND-ready drug candidates. The SMARTOP™ and LEMMA™ technologies allow the expedite discovery of multi-functional biologics with favorable drug-like properties. An AI-based target identification algorithm feeds a constant stream of novel targets and target pairs. Sparx also constructed an in-house biologics cGMP facility in its Chicago headquarter to produce clinical and commercial biologics drug substances. For further information, please visit www.sparxbio.com

