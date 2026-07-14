Former Elite Squash Player Turned Asthma Survivor Launches Breathing Coaching Practice

After overcoming life-threatening asthma as an elite squash player, Alexia Clonda draws on 30 years of experience as a breathing coach to help others address dysfunctional breathing patterns through her New York-based practice, Mind Breathing Edge.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Breathing Edge, a breathing coaching practice founded by Alexia Clonda, is now accepting clients for individual consultations. Clonda, a breathing coach and high-performance squash coach with 30 years of experience, offers structured programs designed to improve health and physical performance through targeted breathing techniques.

Stress affects a large proportion of Americans, with roughly 75% of adults experiencing physical or emotional symptoms each month and about half reporting significant daily stress.

Alexia Clonda

Stress can cause breathing to shift from deep, diaphragmatic patterns to shallow, rapid chest or mouth breathing. When this continues, it may contribute to dysfunctional breathing, an issue that receives limited attention in standard health and fitness guidance.

Clonda's work is informed by personal experience. A former top-five world squash player, she faced life-threatening asthma before spending three decades developing and refining her approach to breathing coaching. Her background combines breathing-focused health work with high-performance athletic coaching.

Mind Breathing Edge supports people seeking better overall health, as well as athletes and professionals looking to improve performance. Each client begins with an assessment of their breathing patterns, followed by a program tailored to their needs.

Those interested in Clonda's work can learn more through her YouTube interview or a podcast episode covering her background, methods, and journey from personal health challenges to professional coaching.

To get started, Mind Breathing Edge invites prospective clients to book a free 20-minute consultation to test their breathing and discuss a program suited to their goals. Appointments are available now at [email protected]. Additional context on Clonda's approach is available through her YouTube appearance and her podcast interview on Turning Life's Challenges Into Stepping Stones — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4Qy796XKm4&t=361s

About Mind Breathing Edge

Mind Breathing Edge is a New York-based breathing coaching practice founded by Alexia Clonda, a breathing coach and high-performance squash coach with 30 years of experience. A former World top 5 squash player who overcame life-threatening asthma, Clonda works with individuals seeking better health and with athletes looking to improve performance through structured, individualized breathing programs. Consultations are available now at themindbreathingedge.com.

Media Contact

[email protected] | https://themindbreathingedge.com

SOURCE Mind Breathing Edge