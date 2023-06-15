Former Emirates Captain Cees Van Dooren Becomes Latest Global Airlines Hire

  • Capt Cees Van Dooren appointed Global Airlines A380 Project Manager.
  • Van Dooren advising Global on a range of key strategic matters including A380 acquisitions and maintenance planning.

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Airlines, the world's newest long-haul airline, has announced the appointment of Cees Van Dooren as its A380 Project Manager, to advise on all strategic matters related to the aircraft. 

Captain Cees was one of the first ever pilots to be employed by Emirates, joining the Dubai based carrier in 1987. He enjoyed 25 years in the flightdeck with the company.

Cees Van Dooren
Cees Van Dooren

As well as having detailed knowledge of the Emirates product and aircraft, Cees's contributions extended beyond his role as a pilot. He also trained and developed many of today's A380 pilots.

His extensive knowledge of the aircraft's systems, performance, and operational procedures enabled him to impart valuable insights to aspiring aviators, nurturing their skills and ensuring the highest standards of proficiency.

At Global, Cees has been advising CEO James Asquith for the last 18 months and was instrumental in identifying the first aircraft to join the fleet. He will now continue to advise the CEO and the airlines Executive Committee on a range of matters including future aircraft acquisitions, crew recruitment and training facilities, as well as preparing its current fleet for expected operations from Spring 2024.

James Asquith, the Founder and CEO of Global Airlines, said, "As we continue to grow our team of aviation experts, we are delighted to welcome Captain Cees van Dooren to the Global Airlines family."

"Cees' in-depth knowledge of the industry and the aircraft specifically will be invaluable to me and the wider team, as we not only add to our existing fleet but as we continue to develop our plans to deliver the best product in the sky for our customers." 

Cees Van Dooren said, "I am honoured to be asked by James and Global Airlines to help redefine the role the A380 can play in the sky."

"The airline, like the A380, has a really exciting future and I am confident that when passengers see our plans and our product they will choose Global." 

Global Airlines plans to use its fleet of owned A380 aircraft to reinvigorate the flying experience, courtesy of the unrivalled spaciousness offered by the super jumbo. The airline is now in advanced discussions to acquire three more A380 aircraft and is expected to announce more hires and a crew recruitment drive in the weeks ahead.

Global Airlines is now focused on working closely with the relevant authorities and partners in preparation for inaugural flights in the Spring of 2024.

About Global Airlines

Global Airlines was launched in 2023 with an aspiration to offer passengers the best way to fly. The airline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holiday Swap and headquartered in London, United Kingdom.  The airline is led by CEO James Asquith and backed by aviation experts and investors around the world. The airline has commenced an aircraft acquisition programme with one A380 secured and more to follow in the summer of 2023. The inaugural transatlantic flights are expected in the Spring of 2024.

About Cees Van Dooren

Cees van Dooren, an accomplished aviator, began his aviation career in 1966 as an Electronic Aircraft Engineer. He later pursued his passion for flying, working diligently to fund his flight training in New Zealand. Cees held various aviation roles, including Chief Pilot for Lake Eildon Airlines in Australia. He served as an Executive Pilot in London, flying a Piper Navajo, and became a First Officer for Laker Airways, flying BAC 1-11s and Airbus A-300-B4.

In 1987, Cees joined Emirates Airlines as a First Officer and made significant contributions during his 25-year tenure. He rose to the positions of Captain and Chief Training Captain Airbus, introducing Low Visibility Procedures CAT 3B, became Head of Standards, test pilot, and introduced the "train the trainer" programme. After his career at Emirates Airlines, he joined Airbus Industries in Seoul, South Korea, training and evaluating Korean Air Pilots in the A380 Simulator for 5 years.

