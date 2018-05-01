Former Emmy Award-winning reporter releases debut novel ANGELS ON THE BRIDGE

Former Emmy Award-winning reporter, Matt Kozar, has released his debut novel ANGELS ON THE BRIDGE, a story inspired by the death of his brother.

The bright headlights from the muscle car blind James St. George — no time to get out of the way. The 23-year-old braces for impact, but instead of pain, he falls into a confusing, nauseous trance and is awoken by a teenager dressed like a surfer. The stranger says his name is Chuck and explains that he's a spirit guide.

Together, they cross over to the other side where they meet God and learn that death is not the end of the soul's journey. God offers James three choices that will dictate his fate in the afterlife and teach him about love, understanding, forgiveness and compassion. Seeking a new adventure, James chooses a most arduous task, one that transports him into a place of darkness and despair where he must learn to outsmart evil, while acting as a spirit guide for the man who killed him.

ANGELS ON THE BRIDGE explores the idea that there's a lesson in all of life's experiences and seeks to answer the question: why do bad things happen to good people?

ANGELS ON THE BRIDGE is published by Little Jerry Publishing and is available on Amazon, Kindle, iTunes, Nook, and in bookstores. The cover art was created by Joseph Kindya, a Brooklyn-based tattoo artist and co-owner of "Brooklyn Ink."

About the Author: Matt Kozar is a former broadcast journalist, who reported for TV stations across the country, most recently in New York City at WCBS-TV and CBS News. In 2010, he received a regional Emmy award for his work. He studied journalism at Columbia University and economics at Brown University. Matt lives outside of New York City. He's written extensively about drunk driving.

