Former Employee Sues Vandelay Hospitality Group CEO For Alleged Rampant Discriminatory Practices

The suit was brought on behalf of Glenn Govias, former General Manager of Vandelay's Drake's Hollywood property and a seasoned restaurant industry executive for more than two decades. Prior to being recruited by Vandelay in late 2019, Govias spent almost a decade as Senior Executive Restaurant Manager for Pappadeaux Seafood Restaurant in Richardson, Texas.

Govias alleges he witnessed the company's corrupt corporate culture first-hand, including members of senior management insisting he and other subordinates, "fire the Black guy," "fire the Mexican guy," or "fire the ugly girl," for no justifiable employment-related reason. Govias also alleges that restaurant hosts were instructed to turn away non-white customers under the pretext of unspecified "dress code violations" and to reject reservation requests from guests believed to be of African American, Middle Eastern, or Hispanic heritage because of their surnames.

"The clear pattern of discriminatory behavior of employees, toxic work culture, and specific violations of the Texas Labor Code are some of the most egregious violations of labor law we have ever seen," said Levi G. McCathern, II, Partner at McCathern PLLC, one of the leading law firms in Texas, which serves as attorneys for Plaintiff Govias. "It is difficult to envision any viable defense to the direct testimony and other compelling evidence we intend to bring forward to prosecute this case."

The full petition, including additional details, can be found here.

