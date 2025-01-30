Former Engineer and Multi-Family Office Advisor Launches Wolf Pine Capital, Bringing Family Office Services to Broader Market

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Pine Capital, a new independent wealth management firm committed to democratizing high-end financial services, today announced its official launch. Founded by Peter Ankeny, CFP®, a former mechanical engineer turned wealth management expert, the firm introduces a transparent, fee-only approach to comprehensive wealth management, with a focus on multi-generational wealth transfer and strategic financial planning.

Wolf Pine Capital differentiates itself in the wealth management landscape through its commitment to complete fee transparency, charging low, transparent assets under management fee, with no hidden fees or commissions. The firm provides family office-caliber services traditionally reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to a broader clientele, with flexible minimums starting at $2 million.

"After years in both traditional wirehouses and independent RIAs serving ultra-high-net-worth families, I recognized a significant gap in the market," said Peter Ankeny, Founder of Wolf Pine Capital. "Many successful professionals and families desire the comprehensive service of a family office but find themselves caught between mass-market solutions and ultra-high-net-worth platforms. Wolf Pine Capital bridges this gap, offering sophisticated wealth management solutions with complete transparency and a genuine fiduciary commitment."

The firm provides three core services: comprehensive financial planning, strategic investment management, and multi-generational wealth transfer planning. Drawing on Ankeny's unique background in engineering and wealth management, Wolf Pine Capital approaches financial planning with both technical precision and personal attention.

As a fee-only fiduciary firm, Wolf Pine Capital maintains partnerships with Charles Schwab for asset custody and collaborates with a network of trusted CPAs and estate attorneys to provide comprehensive wealth management solutions. The firm serves clients nationwide through a digital-first approach, enabling seamless remote service delivery while maintaining personalized attention.

About Wolf Pine Capital

Wolf Pine Capital is an independent, fee-only wealth management firm dedicated to providing transparent, comprehensive financial services. Founded by Peter Ankeny, who is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and holds two undergraduate degrees in mechanical engineering and a Masters in Engineering Management from Dartmouth College and the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College, the firm combines technical expertise with personalized service to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. The company name symbolizes its core values: the communal spirit of the wolf and the enduring strength of the pine.

