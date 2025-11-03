Former EPA Superfund Site Converted to Solar + Storage Plant by Distributed Energy Infrastructure

Solar + storage EPC transforms contaminated Acton property to support Massachusetts' grid resilience goals

ACTON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed Energy Infrastructure (DEI), a leading EPC provider for utility-scale solar and storage projects, announces the completion of a new 7.1 MW solar + 4 MW battery storage project located in Acton, Massachusetts. Formerly occupied by a chemical manufacturing facility, the project site was previously designated an EPC Superfund site due to significantly contaminated soil, including asbestos.

The innovative approach used by DEI and its project partners, owner Syncarpha Capital and racking provider Terrasmart, led Solar Builder to name this project a finalist in the publication's competitive Project of the Year 2025 Award for 1-10 MW projects. To construct safely on the site, DEI implemented strict environmental and health safeguards:

Crews trained in Hazwoper hazardous materials handling followed specialized health and safety protocols.





Excavation was minimized, with electrical infrastructure designed primarily aboveground to avoid disturbing contaminated soils.





The system was designed around existing structures, including old concrete slabs, to reduce site disturbance.





DEI coordinated with six regulatory agencies and established contingency plans to address any hazardous material discoveries.





When asbestos was discovered, certified specialists were brought in to analyze, document, and remove all hazardous material under regulatory oversight.

"Projects like Acton show what it takes to responsibly bring clean energy to communities while addressing the challenges of building on historically contaminated land," said Sean Harrington, President and CEO of Distributed Energy Infrastructure. "By transforming a brownfield into a productive solar and storage site, we're expanding access to renewable energy, strengthening the local grid, and putting otherwise unusable land back to work."

As a brownfield project located on formerly unusable land, the Acton project delivers significant community and environmental benefits. It repurposes a contaminated Superfund site for productive use, preserves farmland and open space, and created nearly 40 local jobs during construction. The project provides clean energy through a community solar model paired with battery storage, boosting local grid resilience. It also expands the town's tax base through new revenue and supports Massachusetts' SMART and Clean Peak Standard goals, since it reduces strain on the grid during peak seasonal demand times.

"Brownfield redevelopment is a powerful way to expand clean energy access while addressing the legacy of industrial contamination," said Graeme Dutkowsky of Syncarpha Capital. "This project demonstrates how DEI's thoughtful, safety-first approach to building brownfield solar projects can turn an underutilized site into a long-term source of reliable power and local economic value."

