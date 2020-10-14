Former Executive Chairman Of RSA Security Art Coviello Jr. Joins SKOUT CYBERSECURITY As Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKOUT CYBERSECURITY announced today security industry visionary and investor Art Coviello Jr. is now serving as a Senior Advisor to the company. Mr. Coviello's appointment reflects his belief in SKOUT's aim to accelerate its growth and make cyber-as-a-service affordable for countless small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide.

Mr. Coviello has been a central, influential figure within the information security industry for more than 25 years. His strategic vision and management as long-time head of RSA Security helped drive the company's growth and revenues to more than $1 billion before retiring in 2015. Under Mr. Coviello's leadership, the RSA Conference became the most respected, vendor-agnostic event in cybersecurity.

"There is a significant need for affordable, reliable security protection for SMBs and SKOUT addresses this with a software platform that makes security easy, cost effective and accessible for organizations of all sizes," said Mr. Coviello. "I am impressed by SKOUT's vision to simplify security for the SMB and applaud the success the team has earned working within the IT channel and teaming with Managed Service Providers (MSPs)."

Mr. Coviello also serves as a Venture Partner at Rally Ventures, an advisor to ClearSky Security Fund and Senior Advisor to Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities Group. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Synchrony Financial, Tenable, and several security startups.

"What Art built at RSA is incredible," commented SKOUT Cybersecurity CEO and Founder Aidan Kehoe. "Our team, as well as our partners and customers, will all benefit from his experience and expertise in his new role as Senior Advisor to SKOUT."

The appointment of Mr. Coviello follows a 700 percent year-to-date increase in the number of MSPs using SKOUT's software platform and signals an acceleration of the team's growth plans. Earlier this year, SKOUT launched a new series of security software products focused on work-from-home protection. The move gained significant traction in the MSP community by addressing business email compromise, ransomware, and compliance for SMBs.

"SKOUT has experienced an incredible growth spurt, and the time is now to build on its success and work in collaboration with its channel partners to bring cybersecurity-as-a-service mainstream to businesses big and small," noted Mr. Coviello.

In his role as Strategic Advisor, Mr. Coviello will keynote SKOUT's business-building, virtual event on October 28, 2020. Themed REBOUND 2020, the event will offer SKOUT's MSP partners and prospects actionable content on how to grow a business more profitably, maintain security and build resiliency for the long term.

About SKOUT CYBERSECURITY

SKOUT makes cyber-as-a-service easy for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by offering one dashboard, one number to call, and one turnkey partner. SKOUT is trusted by MSPs all over the world to lower the cost and complexity of delivering managed security services. SKOUT believes that all businesses should have access to protection from cybercrime, regardless of size. To learn more, visit getskout.com or follow SKOUT's LinkedIn and Facebook Pages.

SKOUT CYBERSECURITY Press Contact:

Marie Meoli Rourke

WhiteFox Marketing Inc.

714-292-2199

[email protected]

SOURCE SKOUT Cybersecurity

Related Links

http://getskout.com

