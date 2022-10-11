WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced Daniel Bishop has joined the company's Aerospace Advisory Board. Bishop will leverage decades of Pentagon and the United States Air Force experience to strengthen ties across the DoD and federal agencies and increase Vita's national and international footprint.

Former Executive Director, Air National Guard, Daniel Bishop Joins Vita Inclinata As Aerospace Advisor

"I greatly respect Vita's innovative roots and business sense that is transforming rescue and load stabilization technology to make it safer and more economical to operate," Bishop said. "I'm excited and honored to join the company's Aerospace Advisory Board. I will bring my years of DoD experience in capability development and integration to accelerate Vita's growth."

Bishop entered the Senior Executive Service in 2010 and most recently served as Executive Director, Air National Guard, HQ USAF Pentagon. In this position, he formulated, developed, and coordinated policies, plans, and programs to meet Federal and State missions. Other Headquarters Air Force positions include Deputy Director, Operational Capability Requirements (A5R), Deputy Director, Joint Integration (A5R-J), and Chief, Information, Personnel & Industrial Security. Bishop holds a Master's degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, a Master's degree in Public Administration from Troy State University, and a Bachelor's degree in Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

"Daniel Bishop brings a diverse and deep skillset to support Vita's aerospace strategy and goals," said Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita. "He will bring new ideas to expand and extend our national and international footprint and strengthen Vita's ties with many federal agencies. We look forward to his contributions."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

