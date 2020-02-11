Former Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance, Jitin Asnaani, Joins Health Gorilla Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, announced today that Jitin Asnaani, the former Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance, has joined the company's board of directors.

Asnaani, a healthcare industry veteran and former ONC official, brings deep expertise in scaling interoperability programs and platforms among developers, providers, and patients. At CommonWell, Asnaani led a community of healthcare organizations to define, build, and promote a national infrastructure that enables person-centered health data exchange. He co-founded CommonWell in 2013 to help solve the longstanding industry problem of interoperability among the fragmented health IT landscape, enabling clinical data to be available in a secure, trusted manner to patients and care providers, regardless of where care occurs.

"I've been working with the Health Gorilla team for several years and am truly impressed with how digital health leaders are leveraging their technology to exchange clinical data," Asnaani said. "Their mission to improve data access through APIs and bring the promise of interoperability to underserved communities is a cause to which I am deeply committed. I look forward to working together to bring interoperability to all stakeholders."

Asnaani will provide strategic advice to Health Gorilla during a time of rapid growth for the company. Health Gorilla APIs have been adopted by leading digital health developers like K Health, Virta Health, and Wellvia. Health Gorilla also became the largest interoperability solutions provider in Puerto Rico through its health system and developer partnerships.

"Jitin's experience in helping to pioneer a unified structure for health data exchange is perfectly aligned with Health Gorilla's mission," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "I am honored to welcome Jitin to the Health Gorilla board, and I know his insights and expertise will be crucial as we expand our partnerships across the industry and advance healthcare interoperability nationwide."

Asnaani recently joined Boston-based PatientPing, a leading care collaboration platform, as their Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Prior to joining CommonWell in 2015, Asnaani was Director of Product Innovation at athenahealth, where he led strategic interoperability initiatives and Meaningful Use functionality. Before that, he served as the Standards & Interoperability Framework Coordinator at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, where he led the Direct Project and other national initiatives to create standards for health information exchange.

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

