Former Executive of Global Investment Management Firm Joins Fintech for Retirement Income

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retiree, Inc. (retireeincome.com) is announcing a key executive hire and new financial wellness program for the Defined Contribution space. Sean Murray will join as Principal and Chief Revenue Officer to Retiree, Inc. Formally, he was a Managing Director at a global investment management firm and had a successful experience driving DC growth with Goldman Sachs and PIMCO.

A new program called Retirement Snapshot is launching and will leverage its award-winning, retirement income, robo service to employees through corporations. The offer combines education and personalization through 401k plans to deliver guidance on retirement planning. Leveraging the company's proprietary software and academic research, the program can find consumers up to seven additional years of retirement income. Sean states, "The number one fear plan participants have is running out of money. Applying smart logic to help retirees 'tap' or strategically draw-down their savings and claim Social Security can make someone's money last longer."

"We were proud to win the 2019 Innovation Award from Investment News for our new Retirement Income Platform," states William Meyer, CEO of Retiree, Inc. "Extending this technology to employees so we can help them make better retirement decisions is clearly needed in the 401k space that is focused on accumulation and saving."

Sean Murray will lead partnerships and initiatives to consultants, plan advisors, plan sponsors, record keepers, and asset managers to help bring important new methodology to employees. The new corporate service launches Sept. 17, 2019, at the Plan Advisor National Conference, where Sean will be a featured speaker on the topic of retirement income within 401ks.

Sean added, "Bill and his team have done extensive research and product development and are poised to disrupt the retirement market with a unique solution that boomers truly need. This innovative approach to the complex problem of managing your income during retirement provides consumers with a strategy to actually make their nest egg last longer."

