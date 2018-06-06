Former Expedia And Hotels.com Finance Chief Joins Outdoorsy As Part Of Major Leadership Team Expansion

The appointments coincide with Outdoorsy's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region following the highly successful rollout in Canada late last year.

Bob Bearden, Chief Financial Officer

Bearden brings more than 20 years' large-scale, consumer marketplace experience, both private and public, as a former finance chief of Expedia and Hotels.com and CFO at Travelocity and most recently, uShip. In his role as Outdoorsy CFO, Bob Bearden will oversee the company's rapid global expansion, as well as manage finance, risk, treasury, security and administration functions of the business.

Tyler Quiel, Vice President of Global Growth: Quiel joins the company following his successful leadership experience at WAG, the pet management marketplace that recently announced $300 million in funding from SoftBank. Quiel served as general manager and led web growth and product at WAG. He gained extensive experience growing and scaling consumer marketplaces while leading growth at Home Depot's innovation unit TechShed.





Seth Wilde, Vice President of Marketing: Wilde brings more than 19 years of consumer marketplace, digital marketing experience. He most recently served as vice president of marketing at Modernize, a marketplace that connects contractors with homeowners looking to upgrade their home. He also served as head of marketing at uShip and Crowd Gravity.





Nino Cavenecia, Vice President of Customer Operations: Cavenecia formerly served as vice president of customer operations at Doctor on Demand. The company, founded by celebrity TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw, connects consumers to healthcare professionals. Prior to Doctor on Demand, he served as vice president of customer operations at Chiron Health and JustAnswer.com.





Evan Hopkins, Vice President/General Manager of Canada and Asia Pacific: Hopkins comes to the company from O2E Brands, a global operator of franchise businesses including 1800GOTJUNK?, YouMoveMe, ShackShine and WOW, where he led global commercial sales and support operations for more than 250 franchise operators throughout North America and Australia. O2E Brands offers franchise business ownership opportunities in the $100 billion home-services industry.

"Bob and our new vice presidents are accomplished executives, and I am excited to welcome them to the Outdoorsy team. We're installing the right expertise to execute across our global growth initiatives," said Jeff Cavins, co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy. "Our expanded team brings a wealth of experience in scaling fast-growing travel and consumer marketplaces with global reach. Outdoorsy is defining a new way to travel and enjoy outdoor experiences in support of a growing cross-cultural consumer trend, often referred to as The Experience Economy, which is focused on the desire for unique experiences over material possessions."

"I am ecstatic about Outdoorsy's strong business model and focus on connecting millions of people around the world through unique travel experiences," said Bearden. "Outdoorsy has a powerful mission, a clear focus on empowering entrepreneurs and a talented team, all of which provide a strong foundation for continued growth. I'm excited to join Outdoorsy at this stage in the company's history and look forward to helping it expand its markets and services platform."

Outdoorsy's future expansion plans include Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. The company experienced a 465 percent growth rate last year, booking more than 350,000 travel days and generating over $150 million USD through the platform. The on-demand marketplace hosts the largest bookable inventory of recreational vehicles (RVs), campervans, motor coaches and travel trailers in the world. Now available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the company also rents outdoor accessories and has partnerships with some of the largest recreational vehicle and tour operators in the world.

About Outdoorsy

Founded in 2015, Outdoorsy is the fastest-growing and most trusted global on-demand marketplace for recreational vehicles and outdoor experiences with a growing global fleet of unique outdoor vehicles, equipment and accessories as well as partnerships among the largest recreational vehicle and tour operators in the world.

Outdoorsy is mobilizing over 18 million idle RVs, travel trailers and campervans around the world, ensuring everyone has the access, choice and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor recreational vehicle travel while empowering RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits by monetizing their RVs and building entrepreneurship. From finding a house-on-wheels to adventure-equipment-you-can-sleep-in to SUVs with roof tents and all the equipment you need during the trip, Outdoorsy is the broadest range platform for outdoor accommodations and experiences. The company has offices in the United States and Canada.

You can find us at www.outdoorsy.com and come along for the ride on Outdoorsy's unique RV-loving Never Idle Travel Journal.

