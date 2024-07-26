Former FAA Certification Chief Lirio Liu to Propel Certification, Regulatory Strategy for Skyryse

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyryse®, the creator of SkyOS™, the world's first universal operating system for flight, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lirio Liu as an advisor to the company.

In her advisory capacity, Ms. Liu will focus on the certification of Skyryse One™, the company's first aircraft featuring its SkyOS operating system, as well as future initiatives concerning regulatory considerations and future international growth.

Former FAA Executive Director of Certification Lirio Liu and Skyryse CEO Dr. Mark Groden answer questions from Skyryse employees in a town hall at the company's El Segundo, CA headquarters.

"We are incredibly honored to have Lirio join the team on our mission to make all aviation simpler and safer," said Dr. Mark Groden, CEO of Skyryse. "Her extensive aviation certification and regulatory background will be invaluable as we continue to move quickly towards certification of Skyryse One and additional airplanes and helicopters."

During her 33-year career at the FAA, Ms. Liu played a pivotal role in shaping aviation safety and certification standards, most recently as the Executive Director of Certification. Her leadership and deep understanding of the regulatory landscape make her a leading expert in aviation safety.

"I am excited to engage with Skyryse and contribute to their mission of making all aviation simpler and safer," said Ms. Liu. "The potential of SkyOS to enhance flight safety and accessibility is groundbreaking and I look forward to working with a team that is clearly focused on a sound safety culture as it certifies safety-enhancing products domestically and abroad."

